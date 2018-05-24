FIFA and Electronic Arts Unveil London as FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 Location To Crown The World’s Champion Of The World’s Game

REDWOOD CITY, Calif. & ZÜRICH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--Today, Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) and Fédération Internationale de Football Association (FIFA) announced the EA SPORTS™ FIFA 18 Global Series* will conclude in London on August 2-4 with the FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 as 32 eventual competitors will chase the honor of becoming world champion of the world’s game. Qualification for those 32 spots occurs May 28-30 and June 1-3 in Amsterdam as 128 competitors aim to survive, qualify and advance to the FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018.

The EA SPORTS FIFA 18 Global Series is a landmark, unified competitive ecosystem sanctioned by EA and FIFA. This competition has catapulted the world’s most popular sports videogame franchise to new competitive gaming heights, as more than 20 million players around the world engaged in competitive play in FIFA this season and chased the dream of becoming world champion of the world’s game.

The EA and FIFA co-created format increased the global community of both players and spectators through accessible competition, and has partnered with top-tier football leagues, football clubs, football brands and premier esport organizations to get intimately involved in the worldwide competition. Top-flight leagues hosting EA SPORTS FIFA 18 tournaments and competitions included Hyundai A-League, Eredivisie, MLS, J-League, La Liga, Ligue 1, Russia Premier League and Bundesliga. In addition, the long-standing EA Champions Cup played on FIFA Online 3 in Asia became part of the Global Series and with players qualifying into the upcoming Playoffs.

“The FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 will be a signature moment for competitive FIFA after a season-long journey that has engaged millions of players and spectators,” said Todd Sitrin, SVP and GM of EA Competitive Gaming. “In partnership with FIFA, we accelerated the growth of competitive gaming through the EA SPORTS FIFA 18 Global Series, rallying the global football community together within this singular ecosystem.”

Now, the stage is set for 128 EA SPORTS FIFA 18 Global Series competitors – 64 each on PlayStation®4 and Xbox One – will compete in the Global Series Playoffs in Amsterdam May 28-30; June 1-3. Only 32 will advance from the playoffs – 16 per console – to the FIFA eWorld Cup Grand Final 2018 in London where one player will be named the undisputed EA SPORTS FIFA 18 world champion.

“This partnership with EA elevated competitive FIFA into a worldwide phenomenon, combining the power of football with the spectacle of entertainment in astounding ways,” said Philippe Le Floc'h, Chief Commercial Officer at FIFA. “A landmark year for global football and a landmark year for competitive gaming ends fittingly at the FIFA eWorld Cup 2018 in one of the most historic football cities in the world – London.”

“We make it our top priority to ensure competitive gaming is accessible to players of all levels, and also elevate the best players into the true global superstars they deserve to be,” said Brent Koning, FIFA Competitive Gaming Commissioner. “We accomplished this as more than 20 million players competed in this fun-filled, massive FIFA ecosystem. We’ve also seen the rising stars of competitive FIFA become recognized faces on the global scene.”

EA has the mission to make stars of all its competitors by making competitive gaming accessible to all. Quickly becoming a leading entertainment brand in competitive gaming, with top-selling videogame franchises, award-winning interactive technology and cross-platform digital experiences, EA’s competitive experiences ignite the passion of millions of competitors and spectators through competition around the world.

For more details on the entire EA SPORTS FIFA 18 Global Series, please visit www.FUTChampions.com.

* Eligibility restrictions apply. Not all platforms are supported for qualification. See Official Rules for details. Final terms and structure subject to change.

