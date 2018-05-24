WORLD SPORTS at 1330 GMT

TOP STORY:

FBN--NFL-ANTHEM PROTESTS

ATLANTA — With its popularity threatened and critics stretching all the way to the White House, the NFL just wanted to get past the debate over taking a knee during the national anthem. Put the focus back on football. Instead, the league seemed to muddle the divisive issue even more with a new policy that stirred up defenders of free speech, prompted a couple of owners to quickly backtrack and raised all sorts of potential questions heading into next season. By Paul Newberry. SENT: 990 words, photos.

NEW/DEVELOPING:

TEN--FRENCH OPEN DRAW

PARIS — The draw for the French Open, the second Grand Slam of the year, is Thursday. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1800 GMT.

TEN--FRENCH OPEN-HALEP

PARIS — Simona Halep has learned from her mistakes, and she is hoping to put her newly acquired knowledge to the test at this year's French Open. By Samuel Petrequin. SENT: 435 words, photos.

GLF--BMW PGA CHAMPIONSHIP

VIRGINIA WATER, England — The European Tour stages its flagship event when the BMW PGA Championship begins at Wentworth, with four-time major winner Rory McIlroy the star attraction. UPCOMING: 400 words by 1800 GMT, photos.

CYC--GIRO D'ITALIA

PRATO NEVOSO, Italy — Simon Yates will attempt to remain in the lead of the Giro d'Italia in the 18th stage. The mainly flat 196-kilometer (122-mile) route from Abbiategrasso to Prato Nevoso ends with a steep Category 1 climb — the first of three summit finishes. UPCOMING: 500 words by 1600 GMT, photos.

BKN--BUCKS-STERLING BROWN ARREST

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee Police Chief Alfonso Morales has apologized to Bucks player Sterling Brown for a January arrest that started with a parking violation and escalated to include the use of a stun gun, and he said some officers were disciplined. By Ivan Moreno. SENT: 950 words, photos.

CRI--ENGLAND-PAKISTAN

LONDON — Alastair Cook was holding England's innings together on Thursday after Pakistan took three cheap wickets before lunch to leave the home team on 72-3 on the opening day of the first test at Lord's. SENT: 235 words, photos.

WORLD CUP:

SOC--WCUP-MOMENTS-DISGRACE OF GIJON

FIFA had been warned in 1978 that final group games should be played at the same time to ensure fairness. Four years later in Spain, one of the most controversial World Cup matches took place when West Germany played Austria in the "Disgrace of Gijon." By Pan Pylas. SENT: 300 words, photos.

SOC--WCUP-SPAIN-FADED GLORY

MADRID — The elegance and precise passes of Andres Iniesta. The personality and stout defense of Sergio Ramos. The intelligence and scoring touch of David Silva. It will all be on display at the World Cup, but most likely for the last time. By Tales Azzoni. SENT: 625 words, photos.

FOOTBALL:

SOC--VISSEL KOBE-INIESTA

TOKYO — Andres Iniesta is, finally, a member of Japanese club Vissel Kobe. The former Barcelona great appeared at a packed news conference at a central Tokyo hotel on Thursday along with billionaire Kobe owner Hiroshi Mikitani. By Jim Armstrong. SENT: 420 words, photos.

SOC--GHANA-NYANTAKYI

ACCRA, Ghana — FIFA Council member and Ghana Football Association head Kwesi Nyantakyi was arrested upon his return to his home country on allegations of corruption following a complaint made against him by the Ghanaian president. By Francis Kokutse. SENT: 280 words, photos.

Other Stories:

— BBO--BASEBALL CAPSULES — Verlander gets some run support as Astros top Giants. SENT: 1,560 words, photos.

YOUR QUERIES: Questions and story requests are welcome. Contact your local AP bureau or the AP International Sports Desk in London by telephone at +44 207 427 4224 or email lonsports@ap.org.