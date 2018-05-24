Andersen Global’s Middle East Expansion Continues with Solutions Bridge in Kuwait

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--Solutions Bridge, an Accounting and Corporate Secretarial Services firm in Kuwait City, has signed a Collaboration Agreement with Andersen Global. The addition of a location in Kuwait demonstrates Andersen Global’s growth in the Middle East, which is a significant market for the organization.

“Having a strong practice in Kuwait is important to our regional success and this is an extraordinary opportunity to continue providing best-in-class services globally,” commented Mark Vorsatz, Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO. “There are many changes in the Middle East currently and the development of tax laws is a major factor in the region. The addition of Solutions Bridge, one of the largest accounting firms in Kuwait, positions us for continued opportunities for expansion.”

Formed by former professionals of Andersen in Kuwait, Solutions Bridge is led by Partner Fouad Al Hourani. The firm provides accounting and corporate secretarial services for both individuals and corporations in a broad range of industries.

“Our team in Kuwait is knowledgeable, committed to transparency, and dedicated to meeting the needs of our clients by providing premier service and solutions, and we identified with these features in the Andersen team as well,” said Fouad. “Providing top accounting and corporate secretarial services is of utmost importance to us, and we look forward to collaborating with Andersen Global.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 2,500 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 96 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005010/en/

CONTACT: Andersen Tax

Shereen Ameri, 650-289-5742

KEYWORD: KUWAIT UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA CALIFORNIA MIDDLE EAST

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ACCOUNTING CONSULTING FINANCE LEGAL

SOURCE: Andersen Tax

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/24/2018 09:30 AM/DISC: 05/24/2018 09:30 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005010/en