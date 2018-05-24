Workiva Signs OEM Agreement with SAP to Offer SAP® Cloud Platform Integration with the Workiva Wdesk Platform

AMES, Iowa--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--Workiva (NYSE:WK), a leader in cloud-based data collaboration, reporting and compliance solutions, today announced it has signed an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) agreement with SAP (NYSE:SAP).

Through this agreement, Workiva is partnering with SAP to provide a first-party integration with the Wdesk platform using the SAP ® Cloud Platform Integration service. The bundled solutions are expected to provide customers with powerful linking, auditability and control features.

“Today’s announcement demonstrates that Workiva and SAP are committed to providing customers with a rich integration experience,” said Matt Rizai, chairman and CEO of Workiva. “Through our OEM partnership, we will help customers all over the world improve the value of their business data.”

After users integrate their SAP business data directly into the Wdesk platform, they can benefit from the full capabilities of Wdesk, including synchronized data, dynamic commentary, controlled collaboration, granular permissions and clear audit trails. Wdesk enables narrative to be linked to data across documents, spreadsheets, presentations and reports.

Customers will be able to rely on the data transparency and consistency that Wdesk provides to help mitigate risk and have confidence in their data-driven decisions.

“SAP customers across every industry are looking to leverage cloud technology to improve data collaboration, reduce costs and gain greater business insights,” said Diane Fanelli, senior vice president, Platform Channels at SAP. “Our partnership with Workiva will help our customers improve data integrity and drive better business performance.”

About Workiva

Workiva delivers Wdesk, a leading enterprise cloud platform for data collaboration, reporting and compliance that is used by thousands of organizations worldwide, including over 70 percent of the Fortune 500 ®. Companies of all sizes, state and local governments and educational institutions use Wdesk to help mitigate risk, improve productivity and gain confidence in their data-driven decisions. For more information about Workiva (NYSE:WK), please visit workiva.com.

Read the Workiva blog: www.workiva.com/blog Follow Workiva on LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/workiva Like Workiva on Facebook: www.facebook.com/workiva/ Follow Workiva on Twitter: www.twitter.com/Workiva

Claim not confirmed by FORTUNE or TIME INC. FORTUNE® and FORTUNE 500 ® are registered trademarks of Time Inc. and are used under license. FORTUNE and Time Inc. are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of, Workiva Inc.

Workiva Safe Harbor Statement Certain statements in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are subject to the safe harbor created thereby. These statements relate to future events or Workiva’s future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, levels of activity, performance or achievements of Workiva or its industry to be materially different from those expressed or implied by any forward-looking statements. In particular, statements about Workiva’s expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, assumptions, future events or future performance contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “potential,” “outlook,” “guidance” or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. Please see Workiva’s documents filed or to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the Workiva’s annual reports filed on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and any amendments thereto for a discussion of certain important risk factors that relate to forward-looking statements contained in this report. Workiva has based these forward-looking statements on its current expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections. While Workiva believes these expectations, assumptions, estimates and projections are reasonable, such forward-looking statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond Workiva’s control. These and other important factors may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, Workiva disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE (or an SAP affiliate company) in Germany and other countries. See www.sap.com/corporate-en/legal/copyright/index.epx for additional trademark information and notices. All other product and service names mentioned are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SAP Forward-looking Statement Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “forecast,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “predict,” “should” and “will” and similar expressions as they relate to SAP are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. SAP undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations The factors that could affect SAP's future financial results are discussed more fully in SAP's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including SAP's most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of their dates.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005409/en/

CONTACT: Workiva Inc.

Kevin McCarthy, 515-663-4471

press@workiva.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CANADA IOWA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT SOFTWARE SECURITY SMALL BUSINESS PROFESSIONAL SERVICES ACCOUNTING BANKING FINANCE

SOURCE: Workiva

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/24/2018 09:00 AM/DISC: 05/24/2018 09:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005409/en