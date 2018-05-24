G6 Hospitality Recognized as One of the Military Times “Best for Vets Employers” in 2018

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--G6 Hospitality has been recognized in Military Times’ “Best for Vets Employers” for 2018, marking an inaugural year for the organization placing 43 out of 100 on the list. Honored for its support of hiring U.S. military, G6 Hospitality’s company-wide military initiative, Operation Next Step, integrates veterans and their spouses into the workforce and proudly surpassed its initial hiring goals by recruiting nearly 1,300 veterans and military spouses since its launch in 2014.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005708/en/

“As a former Air Force captain, I can attest to G6 Hospitality’s well-deserved ranking as one of the top employers for former military members through our highly successful Operation Next Step program,” said Jessie Burgess, Chief Information Officer at G6 Hospitality. “Those who choose to protect our country have a heart for service, and we’re proud to employ strong veterans and military spouses around the country who embody those same values to strengthen our organization. It is an honor to be recognized for providing former U.S. military personnel with the opportunities they deserve to begin a rewarding career with America’s iconic hospitality brand.”

A valuable resource for veterans and a coveted honor for companies around the country, the annual Military Times “Best for Vets” rankings are the result of a meticulous, months-long process. Military Times invites companies to fill out its nearly 100-question survey, tests to ensure the accuracy of responses, carefully evaluates survey data and includes only the best companies in its published rankings.

“Through Operation Next Step, G6 Hospitality attracts and hires military veterans and their spouses to launch promising careers with our Motel 6 and Studio 6 brands, while simultaneously building a work culture that understands and embraces military personnel and their needs transitioning to civilian life,” said Neil Jullette, Field Recruiting and Military Programs Manager at G6 Hospitality. “We are thrilled to stand by the 99 companies on Military Times’ ‘Best for Vets’ list as we continue incorporating more military veterans into the G6 Hospitality workforce and build a strong team that shares our brand’s passion for service.”

“The companies on the Military Times Best for Vets list earned their rankings through determined efforts to recruit and support service members, veterans and military families,” said George Altman, the Military Times editor in charge of the rankings. “These efforts deserve recognition from the country and should get the attention of veterans looking for a new career.”

Military Times includes Army Times, Navy Times, Air Force Times and Marine Corps Times. The company is part of Sightline Media Group, a Regent company. The rankings are published in print and online at MilitaryTimes.com, as well as ArmyTimes.com, NavyTimes.com, AirForceTimes.com and MarineCorpsTimes.com. Other Military Times rankings include Military Times Best: Colleges, Military Times Best: Franchises and Military Times Best: Places to Live.

About G6 Hospitality LLC

G6 Hospitality LLC owns, operates and franchises more than 1,400 economy lodging locations under the iconic Motel 6 and the extended stay Studio 6 brands in the U.S. and Canada, and Hotel 6 and Estudio 6 brands in Latin America. Headquartered in Dallas (Carrollton), Texas, G6 Hospitality was rated one of the top ten hospitality companies according to the Hotel Management 2015 Top Hotel Companies rankings list, which evaluated over 260 hotel companies. For more information please visit www.G6Hospitality.com.

About Military Times

The Military Times digital platforms and newsweeklies are the trusted source for independent news and information for service members and their families. The military community relies on Air Force Times, Army Times, Marine Corps Times, and Navy Times for reporting on everything important to their lives, including: pay, benefits, finance, education, health care, recreational resources, retirement, promotions, product reviews, and entertainment. Military Times is published by Sightline Media Group. To learn more, visit www.militarytimes.com.

About Sightline Media

Sightline Media is a global, multi-platform media company serving the U.S. military, federal government and the international defense community. Sightline’s media brands are the go-to source for news and information about the U.S. military and its culture, and the technology, business and politics of defense and federal markets.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005708/en/

CONTACT: G6 Hospitality LLC

Raiza Rehkoff, Ph.D., 972-360-5970

Director, PR & International Marketing

Rehkoff_raiza@g6hospitality.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA TEXAS

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRAVEL LODGING DEFENSE OTHER DEFENSE

SOURCE: G6 Hospitality

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/24/2018 09:03 AM/DISC: 05/24/2018 09:03 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005708/en