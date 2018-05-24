all® Laundry Detergent Freshens Up the Detergent Aisle with New Odor-Fighting Laundry Innovations

STAMFORD, Conn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--all®, a leading laundry detergent and trusted family brand, has introduced new additions to its innovative line of laundry products dedicated to providing a trusted clean. From the #1 recommended brand by dermatologists, allergists and pediatricians, new all®free clear Odor Relief attacks odors while being gentle for sensitive skin. Additionally, for your family’s toughest stains & odors, all® has introduced all® mighty pacs® 4-in-1 with Odor Lifter and all® Odor Lifter liquid. From your baby’s soft skin to your family’s toughest stains & odors, all® now covers every laundry need for today’s families.

Tapping into consumer insights, the brand found that families want a laundry detergent that not only cleans well and is gentle on skin, but also fights tough odors. In fact, consumers have voiced that the most common and frustrating odor offenders in laundry are sweat (42%) and body odor (39%)*. As a result, the newly expanded free clear line now includes all® free clear Odor Relief, which fights pesky odors and offers a powerful clean, while still being mild enough for sensitive skin, as it is 100% free of dyes and perfumes. Whether you are laundering your baby’s onesie or washing sweaty gym clothes after a rigorous workout, all® free clear Odor Relief is both gentle and effective, helping to make the laundry process effortless.

Now more than ever, families understand the need for an effective and easy solution to tackle the daily laundry struggle of stained and sweaty clothes their kids bring home. Enter all®mighty pacs® 4-in-1 with Odor Lifter, a new offering that combines stain fighting, odor lifting, whitening & brightening in one convenient pac. For those who prefer liquids in your laundry routine, new all® Odor Lifter liquid detergent is an effective solution, developed with odor fighting technology that not only fights tough stains but also fights tough odors – offering families the best of both worlds.

“We are thrilled about our portfolio of innovative new products that tackle one of consumers’ biggest frustrations with laundry, odor!,” said Bridgette Miller, Vice President Marketing for the all® brand. “The valuable insights from our consumers are drivers of all® innovation and our investment in research and development reinforces our commitment to creating laundry products that provide effective solutions for any laundry need. all® is arming parents and caregivers with products that offer solutions to common laundry woes, like odor, giving them peace of mind when it comes to providing the care they need for their loved ones.”

The all® product lineup, including the new all® free clear Odor Relief, all® mighty pacs® 4-in-1 with Odor Lifter and all® Odor Lifter is now available at retailers nationwide. For more information on all® free clear and the brand’s full suite of laundry products, please visit www.all-laundry.com.

*Statistics on consumer laundry odors were conducted by Directions Research & YouGov on behalf of Henkel Corporation

