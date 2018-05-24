Nintendo Download: Dillon Rocks, and Rolls, in His Return

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following featured content:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch – Celebrate Street Fighter ’s historic legacy with the Street Fighter 30thAnniversary Collection, a massive collection of 12 Street Fighter games that encompass the Street Fighter I, Street Fighter II, Street Fighter III and Street Fighter Alpha series. The Street Fighter 30thAnniversary Collection will be available May 29. – Play as Zangetsu, a demon slayer bearing a deep grudge, who must travel through perilous lands to defeat a powerful demon lurking in a dark castle. Zangetsu will meet fellow travelers along the way, who can join your journey as playable characters. Alternating to these characters with their unique abilities will unlock new paths through the treacherous stages. Your choices in recruiting these adventurers will change the difficulty of the game, and may even affect the ending. – A rebel pilot named Shinra must battle an enemy nation using a specially designed fighter called the Ikaruga, which can alternate between two energy polarities (black or white) at the touch of a button. Bullets that are the same color as Shinra’s ship can be absorbed, while the opposite color will do damage. The Ikaruga game will be available on May 29. Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido ( Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS ) – The free Nintendo Switch demo for this sushi-eating, plate-throwing puzzle-action-RPG and the option to pre-purchase is now available in Nintendo eShop. The Nintendo 3DS version is also now available for pre-purchase. Nintendo 3DS version playable in 2D only. Nintendo eShop on Nintendo 3DS – As a team, defend a post-apocalyptic Wild West from an invasion of transforming rock monsters alongside your Mii character, Dillon the armadillo and his squirrel engineer, Russ. Recruit hired gunners to back you up in battle, and then roll into fights and high-speed chases and take down waves of enemies as Dillon, the “Red Flash” himself. A free demo version of the game is also available for download.

New DLC:

– New DLC is releasing for owners of the Xenoblade Chronicles 2 game and the Expansion Pass. Buy the Expansion Pass to gain access to titanic new content, including the pack below and a new story this fall. To learn more, visit the site . New Quests Pack 3, launching today at 10 p.m. PT. A Smith’s Pastime (Talk to Chulev at Garfont Village, Uraya.)A Hat Fit for a Lady (Talk to Beemer at Fonsa Myma Port, Uraya. Available from Chapter 5.)Making Love Source (Stay at the inn in Argentum. Req. Poppi QT. Available from Chapter 7.)A Mercenary’s Honor (Go to Royal Guard Barracks. Finish “Beneath the Aurora” quest. Available from Chapter 10.)Merclibay’s Mightiest (Find Caephon at Rig. Harbor, Leftheria. Req. Electra & Zenobia & Herald. Available from Ch. 10.)

Nintendo eShop sales:

Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Great deals this week! Check out the full list of deals available this week at http://www.nintendo.com/games/sales-and-deals

Activities:

My Nintendo Dillon’s Rolling Western Wallpaper – To celebrate the Dillon’s Dead-Heat Breakers game launch, My Nintendo is offering two wallpapers featuring the armadillo hero, Dillon, redeemable with My Nintendo Points. For more info, please visit https://my.nintendo.com/ and check out the Smart device/PC rewards section. Nintendo Labo Contest Winner – Three winning creations for the Best Decorated Toy-Con category will be announced on May 25. Visit the My Nintendo - Nintendo Labo Creators Contest site now. You can still enter the contest category, “Best Original Invention Using Toy-Con Garage.” Take some inspiration from the contest submissions on the contest site . You can also filter submissions by selecting the “Invention: Original Toy-Con” menu. Don't forget to give a “like” to the ones that you liked. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the U.S. and Canada, ages 13+. Nintendo Switch system and Nintendo Labo kit required. Contest begins 11AM PT on 4/20/18 and ends at 10:59AM PT on 5/11/18 for the Best Decorated Toy-Con Contest Category, 10:59AM PT on 5/25/18 for the Best Toy-Con Mod Using Toy-Con Garage Contest Category, and 10:59AM PT on 6/15/18 for the Best Original Invention Using Toy-Con Garage Contest Category. To enter, upload your photo or video of your Toy-Con creation or invention as detailed in the Official Rules. 9 winners will each receive One (1) Nintendo Labo Variety Kit (ARV: $ $69.99 USD) or Nintendo Labo Robot Kit (ARV: $79.99 USD), one (1) Nintendo Labo Creators Jacket (ARV: $ 70.00 USD), and one (1) award certificate (ARV: $ 70.00 USD). ARV of each prize package: $209.99-$219.99 USD. Total ARV of all prizes: $1,889.91-$1,979.91 USD. Chances of winning a prize depend on eligibility and quality of entries received, and how well each meets the judging criteria. Details and restrictions apply. For Official Rules, visit https://labo.nintendo.com/share/#!/contest-rules Sponsor: Nintendo of America Inc.

Also new this week:

(Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available May 25 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available May 29 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available May 25 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available May 29 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available May 29 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available May 25 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available May 25 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available May 29 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available May 29 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available May 25 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Full and Demo Versions (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available May 25 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) – Available May 29 (Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch) (Nintendo eShop on Wii U)

In addition to video games available at retail stores, Nintendo also offers a variety of content that people can download directly to their systems. Nintendo adds new games weekly to Nintendo eShop on the Nintendo Switch console, the Wii U console and the Nintendo 3DS family of systems.

Nintendo eShop is a cash-based service that features a wide variety of content, including new and classic games, applications and demos. Users can add money to their account balances by using a credit card or purchasing a Nintendo eShop Card at a retail store and entering the code from the card. All funds from one card must be loaded in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS family of systems, but can be used in any Nintendo eShop if the systems are linked to a single Nintendo Account.

Customers in the U.S. and Canada ages 18 and older can also link a PayPal account to their Nintendo Account to purchase digital games and content for the Nintendo Switch system both on-device and from the Nintendo website. Once the accounts are linked, users may also use PayPal as a payment option when buying digital content for the Wii U or Nintendo 3DS family systems from the Nintendo website.

Remember that Nintendo Switch, Wii U, Wii, New Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 3DS XL, Nintendo 3DS, New Nintendo 2DS XL and Nintendo 2DS feature parental controls that let adults manage some of the content their children can access. Nintendo 3DS players who register a Nintendo Network ID gain access to free-to-start games and free game demos from Nintendo eShop, and also get the latest news and information direct from Nintendo. For more information about this and other features, visit http://www.nintendo.com/switch, http://www.nintendo.com/wiiu or http://www.nintendo.com/3ds.

