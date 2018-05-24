Esri Joins CDO Summit New York 2018 Conference

REDLANDS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--Esri, the global leader in spatial analytics, will join this year's CDO (Chief Data Officer) Summit New York conference, to be held May 30, 2018. Amen Ra Mashariki, Esri’s Urban Analytics Lead and former Chief Analytics Officer of New York City, joins some of the best digital strategists and practitioners to discuss how Esri’s mapping and spatial analytics technology can help Chief Data Officers.

The CDO Summit is run by The CDO Club, the world’s largest and most powerful community of C-suite digital leaders. The Summit addresses the challenges and opportunities arising from big data, the Cloud, digital disruption and social and mobile media. As cities everywhere are implementing these innovations, they need strong data teams which begin with a good CDO. You can’t pull great answers out of poorly organized data. A CDO makes sure that this data fits the organization and is readily accessible to those searching for answers to urgent problems. Esri’s ArcGIS can help CDOs address these challenges and help cut across departmental lines for wider data sharing.

