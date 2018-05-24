Upcoming events in Taipei for May 25-31

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – With the sun beaming and the temperature rising, this is the perfect weekend to get out and have fun. This weekend in Taipei, there will be plenty of music events, pool parties and a film fest to enjoy. Here is a list of events and activities Taiwan News has highlighted for the upcoming week.

Special events

On Saturday, May 26, American songwriter and musician Ellery Prescott is having an album release show, for his new EP “One Chance” at Witch House (女巫店) from 9:00 p.m.- 11:30 p.m. Tickers are NT$350 at the door, which includes one drink.



Also on Saturday, American rapper Famous is also releasing his album titled album release in with Planet Hip Hop party at Triangle, with DJ Cross Cuts and DJ Marcus Aurelius and Live graffiti painting by Azyl (Luka Ermakora). Tickets are NT$200 before midnight and NT$300 after midnight (both including one drink).



There are two Black Lives Matter events scheduled for Taiwan this coming week with the purpose of raising awareness in Taiwan about the Black Lives Matter movement that is happening in the US.

The first event is hosted by the Taipei Interactive English Club this Saturday, May 26 at 3 p.m. at Human Space. Entry is NT$150 and the directions are as follows: MRT Gongguan Exit 4. Walk towards Xinsheng S. Rd. and go pass it. Turn left immediately after the Apple Store.Turn left again at the small park, which is the first left. Turn right where the park ends, which is the first right. Human Space will be on the left.

The second event is hosted by the Yoyo English Club on Tuesday May 29 at 6:30 p.m. at Dante Coffee near MRT Zhongxiao Xinsheng, Exit 6. Directions include: walk to Jinan Rd. (McDonald’s is on the corner of Jinan Rd.). Turn left on Jinan Rd. and Dante Coffee will be on the left. Purchase of a drink required.

Art and Film

Urban Nomad will continue to bring many new films to Taipei over the weekend, with Friday screenings of “The New Radical” (6:10 p.m.), “Wall Writers” (8:10 p.m.), and Nico, 1988” (9:45 p.m.). Saturday will show the second showings for “The New Radical” (3:00 p.m.), “Metal Politics Taiwan” (5:00 p.m.), and “The Way” (7:00 p.m.) with a Q&A session, “Bunch of Kunst” (9:20 p.m.).



In addition, Saturday will have the screenings of numerous short films by local and international filmmakers. The Sunday will screen "The Road Movie" (3:30 p.m.),"Virus Tropical" (4:50 p.m.), and the closing film is "Face the Earth" (7:00 p.m.), along with a director Q&A followed by the film awards. Tickets for each film costs NT$240.

The Guatemalan Photo Exhibit is still open for viewing at the Red House in Ximenting this weekend. This free exhibit displaying photographs by Guatemalan photographers Santiago Billy and Esteban Biba will be open Friday beginning at 1 p.m. and 11 a.m. for both Saturday and Sunday.



Health & Fitness

Saturday, May 2611 a.m. to 12 p.m., Ooh Cha Cha in Da’an District is hosting Health 101 with female health and fitness coach and personal trainer Olivia Park from CrossFit BaKeSi. This free event will dive into many health and lifestyle topics facing women today, such as living a sustainable and healthy lifestyle, leaning how to manage life’s challenges, and build an understanding on how to manage various aspects of life.

Next Thursday, May 31, MOWES will be hosting Women's Tea Time: Masturbation Part 1. It will be at the MOWES location in Da’an District beginning at 8:00 pm until 9:30 pm, primarily discussing the benefits of masturbation and introduce some useful resources for women. Event fee is NT$200 per person.



Socials

For those looking for a chill night, go to the Wine Social Mixer on Saturday for a night of "wine and game pairing," hosted by Top Shelf Games Co and Wine Discovery. To participate, the cost is NT$300 (includes a glass of wine) or NT$450 (includes 2 glasses of wine). All the fun will take place at Wine Discovery.

Parties

Saturday is the perfect day to enjoy the Mango Pool party at Road Castle (洛德城堡) from 12:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. This family-friendly event will have music, BBQ, full bar, pool, and drinks will be buy one get one free before 3:00 p.m. Entry fee is NT$300



Summer Breeze will celebrate Africa Day with Afro-Caribbean fusion music at MQ Lounge in Xinyi District, Saturday night beginning at 9 p.m. Entry is NT$200 for ladies (inc. one drink) and NT$500 for men (inc. two drinks).

Summertime Madness will be the spot to go to for the hottest jams at Triangle on Friday, May 25. With fun atmosphere and the stellar DJ lineup including DJ Mish, Washi Charlene, DJ Cross Cuts an dDJ Marcus Aurelius, everyone is sure to have a good time. Tickets can be purchased at the door for NT$200 before midnight and NT$300 after midnight (both include one drink). Drink special is buy one get one free from 10 p.m. to midnight.



National Theater and Concert Hall

There are always a great variety of musical and theatrical performances being offered at the National Theater and Concert Hall here in Taipei. Check out the calendar for a full listing, but here are two events that stand out for the upcoming week.

The China National Peking Opera Company will perform daily May 22-27. Ticket prices start from NT$500.

"Please Turn Over" (PTO) is a deeper looking into society, in which "co-coism collaborates with "current high-schoolers" to address teenage issues and find the "single correct answer" through theater." For your admission into society, go to "school on May 24-27 with a ticket purchase of NT$800.



Regular Hangouts

If you want to put your English to use and enjoy an open forum to discuss different topics and hear presentations in English, check out the iEnglish Club English Gathering every Saturday.

If you're looking for a family friendly group to practice your English or your Chinese, consider checking out events with Language Exchange Taipei. They are having a free language exchange on Sunday afternoon at Lifehouse Taipei.

The LEIT Language Exchange group regularly hosts a huge number of activities. Check their events page for friendly hangouts and language exchange opportunities. This Saturday, May 12, there is a social networking event at the EPL Steakhouse and Lounge.

For those new to Taipei, or who have been here a while but still haven’t seen all the city has to offer, consider taking a walking tour with "Like it Formosa.” Tours happen regularly every week, with four different types of tours to choose from, depending on what you want to see.

