Congenital Heart Disease - A Pipeline Analysis Report by Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018-- has announced their latest pipeline analysis report on . The report includes a detailed analysis of the pipeline molecules under investigation within the defined data collection period to treat congenital heart disease.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005698/en/

Technavio has announced its new research report on the drug development pipeline for congenital heart disease. (Graphic: Business Wire)

This report presents a detailed analysis of the market, including regulatory framework, drug development strategies, recruitment strategies, and key companies that are expected to play an essential role in the growth of the market during the forecast period.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only:

Save more with Technavio. Buy2 reports and get the third for FREE:

Congenital heart disease - market overview

is a structural defect in the heart valve, heart wall, or arteries and veins. This disease leads to disruption of the blood flow, which can later lead to life-threatening conditions such as heart failure. Some of the symptoms include excessive sweating, tiredness and fatigue, fast breathing, clubbed fingernails, and a blue tinge to the skin.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “Congenital heart disease is also known as congenital heart anomaly or a congenital heart defect. It can be defined as a type of disease, which is related to the abnormal structure of the heart.”

Looking for more information on this market?

Technavio’s sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Congenital heart disease segmentation

This market research report segments the market based on therapies employed that includes monotherapy and unknown, RoA (oral, IV, intracoronary, and unknown), therapeutic modalities (small molecules, biological, and gene therapy), targets for drugs under development (endothelin receptor, ultrasonography enhancer, PDPE-5, ACE, and unknown), MoA (cell replacement, ACE inhibitor, endothelin receptor inhibitor, ultrasonography enhancer inhibitor, and PDPE-5 inhibitor), drugs under development (discovery, phase I, phase II/III, and phase III), and recruitment status (ongoing, recruiting, and unknown). It provides an in-depth analysis of the prominent factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

About Technavio

is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at .

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005698/en/

CONTACT: Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com

KEYWORD:

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY HEALTH CARDIOLOGY RESEARCH OTHER SCIENCE SCIENCE GENERAL HEALTH

SOURCE: Technavio Research

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/24/2018 08:41 AM/DISC: 05/24/2018 08:41 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005698/en