KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of The Trails at Mockingbird Canyon in Riverside

RIVERSIDE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced the grand opening of The Trails at Mockingbird Canyon, a luxurious collection of single-family residences situated in one of Riverside’s most desirable new home neighborhoods. In addition to its prime location and stately home designs, the community offers spacious homesites that range from one-and-a-half to eight acres and are zoned for equestrian use.

Enveloped by stunning scenery, the KB homes at The Trails at Mockingbird Canyon also feature exquisite architectural elements, elegantly-appointed interiors, integrated outdoor living spaces with included accordion doors and covered patios, and open and airy layouts that are designed to create a natural flow between the indoors and the outdoors and complement the exceptional surroundings.

Combining modern design with classic style, the sophisticated new homes offered at The Trails at Mockingbird Canyon include generously proportioned great rooms, grand staircases, gourmet kitchens, a fully functional prep kitchen for additional cooking and storage space, and spacious master bedroom suites. The community’s three distinct floor plans include two single-story homes and one two-story home, ranging in size from 4,011 to 5,380 square feet. Depending on the plan, the new homes offer up to six bedrooms, five-and-a-half-baths and four-car-garages. Pricing starts in the $1.2 millions.

Nature enthusiasts living at The Trails at Mockingbird Canyon can enjoy its proximity to several ecological reserves, including Lake Mathews, Box Springs Mountain Reserve Park, and the San Bernardino National Forest. Prime shopping, dining, and entertainment are available at nearby Galleria at Tyler and historic downtown Riverside. The California Citrus State Historic Park, an open-air museum celebrating the historic cultural landscape of the citrus industry, is just minutes away, and the University of California at Riverside Botanic Gardens, which features more than 3,500 plant species and more than 200 species of birds, is within a short drive.

The KB homes offered at The Trails at Mockingbird Canyon will be built to current ENERGY STAR® guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy- and water-efficient and can potentially save homebuyers money on their monthly utility bills, as compared to other typical new and resale homes in the area. The energy-saving features included in the KB homes at The Trails at Mockingbird Canyon are estimated to save homeowners from $3,564 to $4,104 in annual energy costs, depending on the floor plan.

KB Home will host a grand opening celebration for The Trails at Mockingbird Canyon on Saturday, May 26 th from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., during which attendees can tour the elegantly appointed model homes. The Trails at Mockingbird Canyon sales office is open 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Mondays and 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesdays through Sundays.

The sales office is located at 16138 Ranchview Court in Riverside. From Highway 91 exit Van Buren Boulevard. heading south. Turn right on Mockingbird Canyon Road and left on Mariposa Road and follow the signs to the sales center. From Interstate 215 exit Cajalco/Ramona Expressway heading west. Turn right on El Sobrante Road. and right on Mockingbird Canyon Road. and follow the signs to the sales center. For more information about The Trails at Mockingbird Canyon, or KB Home’s other new home neighborhoods, visit www.kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.

