Swiffer Tackles the Hairiest Home Situations for Pet Owners Because Shed Happens

CINCINNATI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--They’re called furry friends for a reason, but that fur can be troublesome. Shed happens, but with Swiffer you can keep your house clean and fill it with unimaginable pet love. Swiffer has teamed up with Kevin and Danielle Jonas to celebrate National Pet Month, and to convince folks that cleaning up after the shed with Swiffer is the fastest and easiest way to stay on top of the everyday pet mess.

“Swiffer shows time-starved pet parents and those considering pet adoption that they can enjoy a home filled with furry family members without spending their whole life cleaning it,” said Kevin Wenzel, Associate Brand Director, NA Surface Care. “Swiffer quickly and easily cleans up the shed in your life, allowing you to spend more time enjoying the endless snuggles and less time cleaning up.”

According to the Swiffer Cleaning Index, more than half of Americans (58 percent) are already pet owners and keeping pet hair and pet mess under control in the home is a top concern. Swiffer wants to sweep away any pet parent worries because Shed Happens but Swiffer has the mess handled.

“Having a Swiffer at the ready helps Danielle and I quickly clean our home, allowing us to spend more time enjoying the sweetest moments bonding and playing with our kids and our dogs Riley and Maci. Shed happens but we aren’t worried,” shares Kevin Jonas.

Whether you’re adopting a new pet or cleaning up after your current one, shed doesn’t have to get in the way. Swiffer’s variety of products help busy, time-starved pet owners clean quickly and effectively. No matter how much time there is to clean, the Swiffer Sweeper, Swiffer Dusters, and Swiffer WetJet help tidy up life’s hairiest moments, and muddiest paw prints, fast.

