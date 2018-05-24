Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, May 24, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (C);Friday's Low Temp (C);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (KPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;A stray thunderstorm;30;25;SW;15;80%;71%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;39;27;Partly sunny, warm;39;30;ENE;14;29%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, breezy;33;18;Mostly sunny, breezy;33;17;W;22;34%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, warmer;27;19;Not as warm;21;15;WSW;16;81%;9%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Variable clouds;22;15;Showers and t-storms;23;16;E;13;77%;76%;7

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;14;6;An afternoon shower;15;7;SE;12;53%;73%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;35;18;Sunny and very warm;34;19;SSE;12;13%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy with a shower;19;13;Clearing and warmer;26;15;SW;24;39%;10%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;23;11;Nice with sunshine;26;15;N;5;67%;9%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;26;19;Partly sunny, nice;29;21;NNW;17;48%;64%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of sun;15;13;Occasional rain;15;10;WNW;23;71%;84%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, warm;39;24;Sunny and very warm;40;24;NNW;15;20%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;33;23;A shower in the p.m.;33;24;SSW;7;74%;67%;4

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;21;A heavy p.m. t-storm;30;22;ENE;11;75%;90%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers and t-storms;32;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;S;10;72%;72%;10

Barcelona, Spain;More sun than clouds;23;17;Partly sunny;23;18;ENE;29;63%;44%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;31;17;Sunny and very warm;31;19;S;9;50%;4%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;28;16;Showers and t-storms;28;16;ESE;7;60%;82%;7

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;25;14;Clouds and sun, nice;26;14;NE;13;41%;11%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Inc. clouds;18;9;A shower in the a.m.;18;10;SE;10;76%;80%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;More sun than clouds;25;13;Partly sunny;24;11;E;16;68%;29%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;27;16;Showers and t-storms;21;14;NNE;9;82%;76%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;22;14;Showers and t-storms;24;15;NNE;7;70%;76%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and some clouds;28;16;A shower or t-storm;28;17;NNE;13;46%;80%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;28;17;Showers and t-storms;26;16;N;11;64%;83%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sun;19;11;Turning sunny;19;12;N;10;70%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A little a.m. rain;29;17;A little a.m. rain;30;17;NE;9;37%;60%;3

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;27;15;Mostly cloudy;26;15;WSW;13;48%;3%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Unseasonably hot;39;26;Mostly sunny and hot;38;23;NNE;12;17%;1%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;17;11;Mostly sunny;18;9;SE;14;72%;2%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;28;19;A t-storm in spots;28;19;SSE;7;53%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;36;29;High clouds;37;28;SSE;12;60%;72%;5

Chicago, United States;Sunny and pleasant;26;17;Mostly sunny, warm;29;20;SW;15;50%;56%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Thunderstorms;28;24;A couple of t-storms;28;25;W;14;87%;92%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;22;10;Partly sunny;23;12;E;9;45%;2%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;25;20;Sunny and pleasant;25;20;NNW;14;78%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Warm with some sun;33;23;Mostly sunny, warm;35;23;S;11;53%;2%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower or two;31;23;Morning showers;30;23;S;14;82%;93%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;44;28;Hazy and hot;43;28;NW;13;12%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;28;12;Partly sunny;30;14;NW;9;26%;6%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;31;27;A t-storm in spots;35;28;S;17;64%;55%;11

Dili, East Timor;Sun and clouds;34;23;Mostly cloudy;33;23;SE;10;64%;44%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;16;10;A shower in the p.m.;18;11;NNE;23;67%;80%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and warmer;28;13;Plenty of sun;29;14;N;10;28%;1%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers and t-storms;21;15;Periods of sun, nice;22;14;WSW;16;73%;11%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;35;27;Mostly sunny and hot;36;27;SSE;15;59%;44%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;23;11;Partly sunny, nice;23;13;E;7;53%;30%;6

Havana, Cuba;Thunderstorms;27;23;Thunderstorms;27;23;ESE;11;87%;88%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;21;7;Plenty of sunshine;19;8;SSE;12;41%;2%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;30;24;A stray thunderstorm;33;25;S;8;75%;72%;5

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;33;27;Mostly sunny;33;27;SSW;13;64%;66%;13

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;29;23;Sunshine and breezy;30;23;ENE;27;55%;21%;13

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;40;24;A t-storm around;39;25;SE;9;42%;45%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Warm with sunshine;38;22;Warm with hazy sun;39;23;N;16;16%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, nice;25;18;Rain and a t-storm;22;18;NE;15;81%;74%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;ENE;10;72%;80%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very hot;45;30;Sunny and hot;40;30;N;20;31%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;23;7;Mostly sunny;22;7;S;9;33%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny;29;11;Increasing clouds;28;11;NNW;8;22%;27%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunlit and very warm;36;28;Hazy and hot;40;29;W;23;45%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;29;19;A stray t-shower;29;18;NNE;10;68%;75%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;40;30;Mostly cloudy;40;30;SW;19;21%;3%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;27;14;A t-storm in spots;26;12;ENE;14;49%;73%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;31;26;Showers and t-storms;31;27;ESE;25;66%;76%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;32;23;Low clouds;32;23;W;9;65%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;35;27;Nice with sunshine;35;27;SSW;17;63%;25%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;32;23;A t-storm or two;33;23;E;6;82%;91%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;16;-1;Partly sunny;16;-2;ESE;9;32%;2%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;32;25;A stray thunderstorm;31;25;SW;12;76%;79%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;20;16;Decreasing clouds;20;16;S;14;78%;10%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Thunderstorms;18;14;Showers and t-storms;18;13;NNW;14;78%;76%;8

London, United Kingdom;Showers and t-storms;22;13;A t-storm in spots;21;13;ENE;7;71%;65%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Decreasing clouds;20;14;Morning mist;20;14;SSW;10;60%;65%;9

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;29;22;Some sun, pleasant;29;22;WNW;11;73%;0%;8

Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;27;14;Showers and t-storms;21;12;WSW;7;69%;78%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy, a t-storm;30;26;A.M. showers, cloudy;30;28;W;20;78%;100%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A few showers;31;25;A.M. showers, cloudy;30;24;SE;6;82%;98%;4

Manila, Philippines;Sunshine and nice;33;28;A p.m. t-storm;36;27;SE;12;62%;79%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;16;8;Turning sunny;16;7;E;7;68%;1%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;29;12;Partly sunny, nice;28;13;NE;10;30%;2%;14

Miami, United States;Couple of t-storms;28;24;Cloudy, a t-storm;27;24;ESE;16;81%;75%;3

Minsk, Belarus;A p.m. t-storm;21;10;Partly sunny, nice;24;8;E;16;60%;60%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;30;26;A shower in the a.m.;30;26;SSW;21;72%;74%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Abundant sunshine;18;8;Partly sunny;18;8;N;9;78%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;22;16;Showers around;24;17;WSW;16;49%;99%;4

Moscow, Russia;Nice with some sun;23;11;Sunshine;19;8;ENE;18;43%;3%;6

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;34;30;Hazy sunshine;33;30;WNW;19;62%;14%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;24;13;Nice with some sun;24;15;E;11;65%;44%;10

New York, United States;Sunshine and nice;27;16;Mostly sunny;31;19;SSW;18;41%;3%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny and hot;34;19;Not as hot;29;18;NNW;13;42%;42%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler;9;5;A little p.m. rain;14;6;N;25;84%;78%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and pleasant;26;14;Mostly sunny;29;17;W;11;47%;1%;11

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and pleasant;27;10;Warm with some sun;28;12;SSW;9;33%;0%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;25;14;Showers/thunderstorm;26;17;S;20;66%;96%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;30;27;A morning shower;30;27;E;20;74%;78%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;31;25;Showers and t-storms;31;25;SSE;8;82%;77%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;24;Morning showers;29;24;E;10;84%;75%;7

Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;25;14;A shower or t-storm;26;17;ENE;7;66%;73%;6

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, warm;28;14;Showers around;19;14;W;32;71%;92%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;SW;7;72%;63%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;31;24;Periods of sun;31;23;SE;20;77%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;34;23;An afternoon shower;34;24;ESE;8;48%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;24;13;Showers and t-storms;24;12;E;10;45%;76%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, warmer;30;11;Turning cloudy;27;11;NE;11;59%;2%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;18;11;A little rain;20;12;WSW;9;68%;74%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;19;13;Partly sunny;21;12;NNW;14;66%;11%;11

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;30;24;A shower in the a.m.;28;23;S;16;75%;78%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;8;4;Rain and drizzle;8;7;SSE;21;72%;91%;3

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, nice;20;13;Lots of sun, warmer;26;14;E;9;40%;4%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;25;18;A morning shower;24;18;ENE;9;73%;66%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;40;25;Plenty of sunshine;40;25;NNE;9;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;27;15;Partly sunny, nice;28;15;NW;9;68%;10%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;17;7;Sunshine and nice;21;9;WNW;8;46%;6%;5

San Francisco, United States;Mainly cloudy;17;13;A shower or t-storm;16;12;W;16;76%;66%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;26;19;Showers and t-storms;23;18;S;7;86%;81%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;29;24;A shower in spots;29;24;ESE;18;72%;65%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;23;19;A t-storm in spots;23;18;SSW;5;100%;69%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;High clouds;28;11;Partly sunny, nice;29;12;NE;13;15%;1%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;24;8;Sunny and pleasant;24;5;WSW;5;16%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;29;22;An afternoon shower;29;22;N;10;77%;68%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Thunderstorms;17;12;Showers and t-storms;20;10;N;9;72%;77%;9

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;21;11;Inc. clouds;19;10;E;9;61%;7%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;27;13;Clouds and sunshine;26;12;NW;9;47%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;28;21;Heavy afternoon rain;27;18;NNE;15;80%;96%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;34;27;A shower or t-storm;32;27;SSE;9;76%;91%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;21;12;A shower or t-storm;24;12;SSE;12;58%;80%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;30;24;A shower in spots;30;23;E;18;69%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Plenty of sunshine;21;7;Partly sunny;22;7;SSE;11;32%;0%;5

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;20;14;Periods of sun;19;12;SE;17;61%;4%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partial sunshine;32;25;A t-storm around;34;25;WNW;12;58%;46%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;19;7;Sunny and pleasant;22;9;ESE;11;40%;1%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;28;16;Plenty of sunshine;33;17;ESE;10;25%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with sunshine;30;15;Warm with some sun;30;16;NNW;10;31%;44%;10

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun, nice;27;19;Increasing clouds;30;19;NNE;13;23%;28%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;29;22;Mostly sunny;31;22;NNE;14;39%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;24;17;Showers and t-storms;29;17;ENE;7;53%;82%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine and warmer;27;19;Mostly sunny;29;19;SW;21;55%;1%;11

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and nice;21;14;Mostly sunny;24;14;SW;22;53%;8%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and nice;26;19;Sunny and pleasant;26;19;E;13;58%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and nice;28;16;Sunny and pleasant;28;17;ESE;16;50%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warmer;28;7;A t-shower in spots;25;2;WNW;22;30%;81%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Not as warm;19;12;Decreasing clouds;19;9;WSW;7;55%;4%;8

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;26;15;Showers and t-storms;21;13;WNW;8;81%;79%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;30;23;A shower or t-storm;34;23;W;8;64%;91%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun, a t-storm;23;12;A t-storm in spots;25;12;E;15;52%;73%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and some clouds;24;13;A t-storm in spots;22;15;ENE;11;62%;68%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;15;9;Partly sunny;13;9;S;22;59%;66%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;35;25;A t-storm in spots;33;25;S;10;68%;72%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Becoming cloudy;24;12;A t-storm in spots;24;13;NE;6;56%;63%;10

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather