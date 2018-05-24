Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Thursday, May 24, 2018

City/Town, Country;Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Weather Condition;Friday's High Temp (F);Friday's Low Temp (F);Friday's Wind Direction;Friday's Wind Speed (MPH);Friday's Humidity (%);Friday's Chance of Precip. (%);Friday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A stray thunderstorm;87;77;A stray thunderstorm;86;77;SW;10;80%;71%;10

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Mostly sunny, warm;103;80;Partly sunny, warm;103;86;ENE;8;29%;0%;12

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly sunny, breezy;91;65;Mostly sunny, breezy;91;63;W;14;34%;0%;11

Algiers, Algeria;Mostly sunny, warmer;81;66;Not as warm;70;60;WSW;10;81%;9%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Variable clouds;72;60;Showers and t-storms;73;60;E;8;77%;76%;7

Anchorage, United States;Partly sunny;58;42;An afternoon shower;59;44;SE;7;53%;73%;2

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Sunny and very warm;95;65;Sunny and very warm;94;67;SSE;7;13%;0%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy with a shower;66;55;Clearing and warmer;79;58;SW;15;39%;10%;4

Asuncion, Paraguay;Sunny and pleasant;73;52;Nice with sunshine;78;58;N;3;67%;9%;4

Athens, Greece;Mostly sunny;79;66;Partly sunny, nice;83;69;NNW;11;48%;64%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Periods of sun;59;55;Occasional rain;59;49;WNW;14;71%;84%;2

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, warm;103;76;Sunny and very warm;104;76;NNW;9;20%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Showers and t-storms;91;74;A shower in the p.m.;91;75;SSW;4;74%;67%;4

Bangalore, India;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;70;A heavy p.m. t-storm;87;71;ENE;7;75%;90%;13

Bangkok, Thailand;Showers and t-storms;90;79;A t-storm in spots;91;79;S;6;72%;72%;10

Barcelona, Spain;More sun than clouds;74;63;Partly sunny;73;64;ENE;18;63%;44%;10

Beijing, China;Partly sunny;88;63;Sunny and very warm;88;66;S;6;50%;4%;10

Belgrade, Serbia;A shower or t-storm;82;60;Showers and t-storms;83;62;ESE;4;60%;82%;7

Berlin, Germany;Clouds and sun;78;57;Clouds and sun, nice;79;57;NE;8;41%;11%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Inc. clouds;64;48;A shower in the a.m.;64;50;SE;6;76%;80%;5

Brasilia, Brazil;More sun than clouds;77;56;Partly sunny;74;52;E;10;68%;29%;5

Bratislava, Slovakia;Showers and t-storms;81;60;Showers and t-storms;71;58;NNE;6;82%;76%;5

Brussels, Belgium;Showers and t-storms;72;57;Showers and t-storms;75;59;NNE;4;70%;76%;5

Bucharest, Romania;Sun and some clouds;83;61;A shower or t-storm;83;63;NNE;8;46%;80%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Showers and t-storms;82;62;Showers and t-storms;79;61;N;7;64%;83%;5

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Plenty of sun;66;51;Turning sunny;66;53;N;6;70%;0%;3

Bujumbura, Burundi;A little a.m. rain;84;62;A little a.m. rain;86;62;NE;6;37%;60%;3

Busan, South Korea;Mostly cloudy;81;59;Mostly cloudy;79;60;WSW;8;48%;3%;9

Cairo, Egypt;Unseasonably hot;102;78;Mostly sunny and hot;100;73;NNE;8;17%;1%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Mostly cloudy;63;52;Mostly sunny;64;48;SE;9;72%;2%;3

Caracas, Venezuela;A t-storm in spots;82;67;A t-storm in spots;83;66;SSE;4;53%;64%;10

Chennai, India;Decreasing clouds;97;84;High clouds;99;82;SSE;7;60%;72%;5

Chicago, United States;Sunny and pleasant;79;63;Mostly sunny, warm;85;67;SW;9;50%;56%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Thunderstorms;83;75;A couple of t-storms;82;76;W;9;87%;92%;3

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;72;51;Partly sunny;73;53;E;6;45%;2%;6

Dakar, Senegal;Sunny and nice;77;69;Sunny and pleasant;76;68;NNW;9;78%;0%;12

Dallas, United States;Warm with some sun;91;73;Mostly sunny, warm;94;74;S;7;53%;2%;11

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;A shower or two;88;74;Morning showers;85;73;S;9;82%;93%;6

Delhi, India;Mostly sunny and hot;111;82;Hazy and hot;110;82;NW;8;12%;0%;12

Denver, United States;Mostly sunny;82;54;Partly sunny;86;56;NW;6;26%;6%;11

Dhaka, Bangladesh;A stray a.m. t-storm;88;81;A t-storm in spots;95;82;S;10;64%;55%;11

Dili, East Timor;Sun and clouds;92;74;Mostly cloudy;91;74;SE;6;64%;44%;8

Dublin, Ireland;Clouds and sun;61;50;A shower in the p.m.;65;51;NNE;14;67%;80%;7

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunshine and warmer;83;56;Plenty of sun;84;58;N;6;28%;1%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Showers and t-storms;70;59;Periods of sun, nice;71;58;WSW;10;73%;11%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm in spots;95;80;Mostly sunny and hot;97;81;SSE;9;59%;44%;13

Harare, Zimbabwe;Nice with some sun;73;52;Partly sunny, nice;74;55;E;5;53%;30%;6

Havana, Cuba;Thunderstorms;80;73;Thunderstorms;80;74;ESE;7;87%;88%;4

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny;69;45;Plenty of sunshine;66;47;SSE;8;41%;2%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;A couple of t-storms;86;76;A stray thunderstorm;92;76;S;5;75%;72%;5

Hong Kong, China;Partly sunny;91;80;Mostly sunny;91;81;SSW;8;64%;66%;13

Honolulu, United States;Partly sunny;84;74;Sunshine and breezy;85;74;ENE;17;55%;21%;13

Hyderabad, India;A p.m. t-storm;104;75;A t-storm around;102;77;SE;6;42%;45%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Warm with sunshine;100;72;Warm with hazy sun;101;74;N;10;16%;0%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, nice;78;65;Rain and a t-storm;71;65;NE;9;81%;74%;6

Jakarta, Indonesia;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;A p.m. t-storm;90;77;ENE;6;72%;80%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Sunny and very hot;114;86;Sunny and hot;105;86;N;13;31%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Sunny and pleasant;73;45;Mostly sunny;72;45;S;5;33%;0%;5

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny;85;52;Increasing clouds;82;52;NNW;5;22%;27%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunlit and very warm;97;83;Hazy and hot;103;84;W;14;45%;0%;12

Kathmandu, Nepal;A t-storm in spots;84;65;A stray t-shower;84;65;NNE;6;68%;75%;12

Khartoum, Sudan;Partly sunny;104;85;Mostly cloudy;105;86;SW;12;21%;3%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;A p.m. t-storm;81;58;A t-storm in spots;79;54;ENE;9;49%;73%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;A t-storm in spots;88;79;Showers and t-storms;88;80;ESE;16;66%;76%;5

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Partly sunny;90;73;Low clouds;90;73;W;6;65%;44%;3

Kolkata, India;A t-storm around;94;80;Nice with sunshine;96;81;SSW;10;63%;25%;13

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;A p.m. t-storm;90;74;A t-storm or two;91;74;E;4;82%;91%;11

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny;60;30;Partly sunny;60;29;ESE;6;32%;2%;7

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray p.m. t-storm;90;77;A stray thunderstorm;87;77;SW;8;76%;79%;7

Lima, Peru;Clouds, then sun;69;61;Decreasing clouds;69;61;S;9;78%;10%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Thunderstorms;65;57;Showers and t-storms;65;56;NNW;9;78%;76%;8

London, United Kingdom;Showers and t-storms;72;55;A t-storm in spots;70;55;ENE;5;71%;65%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Decreasing clouds;68;57;Morning mist;68;56;SSW;6;60%;65%;9

Luanda, Angola;Turning sunny, nice;83;71;Some sun, pleasant;83;71;WNW;7;73%;0%;8

Madrid, Spain;Showers and t-storms;81;57;Showers and t-storms;69;53;WSW;5;69%;78%;5

Male, Maldives;Cloudy, a t-storm;85;79;A.M. showers, cloudy;87;82;W;12;78%;100%;4

Manaus, Brazil;A few showers;87;76;A.M. showers, cloudy;86;75;SE;4;82%;98%;4

Manila, Philippines;Sunshine and nice;91;82;A p.m. t-storm;96;81;SE;8;62%;79%;12

Melbourne, Australia;A p.m. shower or two;60;47;Turning sunny;60;45;E;5;68%;1%;3

Mexico City, Mexico;Partly sunny;85;53;Partly sunny, nice;82;55;NE;6;30%;2%;14

Miami, United States;Couple of t-storms;83;75;Cloudy, a t-storm;80;76;ESE;10;81%;75%;3

Minsk, Belarus;A p.m. t-storm;69;50;Partly sunny, nice;76;47;E;10;60%;60%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;Mostly cloudy;86;79;A shower in the a.m.;86;78;SSW;13;72%;74%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Abundant sunshine;64;46;Partly sunny;64;47;N;6;78%;0%;3

Montreal, Canada;Mostly sunny;71;62;Showers around;75;63;WSW;10;49%;99%;4

Moscow, Russia;Nice with some sun;73;51;Sunshine;66;46;ENE;11;43%;3%;6

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny, nice;93;86;Hazy sunshine;92;86;WNW;12;62%;14%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Partly sunny;75;56;Nice with some sun;75;60;E;7;65%;44%;10

New York, United States;Sunshine and nice;80;61;Mostly sunny;87;67;SSW;11;41%;3%;10

Nicosia, Cyprus;Mostly sunny and hot;94;67;Not as hot;84;65;NNW;8;42%;42%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Cooler;48;41;A little p.m. rain;57;44;N;16;84%;78%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Sunny and pleasant;78;58;Mostly sunny;85;62;W;7;47%;1%;11

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and pleasant;80;49;Warm with some sun;82;53;SSW;6;33%;0%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Sunny and pleasant;77;58;Showers/thunderstorm;79;62;S;12;66%;96%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A shower in the a.m.;87;81;A morning shower;87;80;E;12;74%;78%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;87;76;Showers and t-storms;88;77;SSE;5;82%;77%;6

Paramaribo, Suriname;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;75;Morning showers;84;74;E;6;84%;75%;7

Paris, France;Showers and t-storms;77;57;A shower or t-storm;79;63;ENE;5;66%;73%;6

Perth, Australia;Partly sunny, warm;82;57;Showers around;65;58;W;20;71%;92%;3

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A t-storm in spots;89;75;A t-storm in spots;92;76;SW;4;72%;63%;4

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A t-storm around;88;76;Periods of sun;88;74;SE;13;77%;44%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;93;74;An afternoon shower;93;74;ESE;5;48%;64%;11

Prague, Czech Republic;Showers and t-storms;74;56;Showers and t-storms;76;54;E;6;45%;76%;4

Pyongyang, North Korea;Mostly sunny, warmer;86;52;Turning cloudy;81;53;NE;7;59%;2%;5

Quito, Ecuador;Cloudy with showers;65;53;A little rain;68;53;WSW;5;68%;74%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Mostly cloudy;67;55;Partly sunny;69;54;NNW;9;66%;11%;11

Recife, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;85;75;A shower in the a.m.;83;74;S;10;75%;78%;7

Reykjavik, Iceland;Becoming cloudy;47;40;Rain and drizzle;47;44;SSE;13;72%;91%;3

Riga, Latvia;Clouds and sun, nice;69;55;Lots of sun, warmer;78;58;E;6;40%;4%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Clouds and sun, nice;77;65;A morning shower;76;65;ENE;5;73%;66%;3

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;103;78;Plenty of sunshine;104;78;NNE;6;8%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny;80;59;Partly sunny, nice;82;60;NW;6;68%;10%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Partly sunny;63;44;Sunshine and nice;71;49;WNW;5;46%;6%;5

San Francisco, United States;Mainly cloudy;62;55;A shower or t-storm;61;54;W;10;76%;66%;4

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;78;66;Showers and t-storms;74;65;S;4;86%;81%;7

San Juan, Puerto Rico;Some sun, a shower;85;75;A shower in spots;84;76;ESE;11;72%;65%;13

San Salvador, El Salvador;A t-storm in spots;74;65;A t-storm in spots;73;65;SSW;3;100%;69%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;High clouds;82;52;Partly sunny, nice;84;53;NE;8;15%;1%;14

Santiago, Chile;Sunny and nice;75;46;Sunny and pleasant;75;41;WSW;3;16%;0%;3

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;84;72;An afternoon shower;84;72;N;6;77%;68%;11

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Thunderstorms;63;54;Showers and t-storms;68;50;N;6;72%;77%;9

Seattle, United States;Partly sunny;69;52;Inc. clouds;66;49;E;6;61%;7%;8

Seoul, South Korea;Sunshine;80;55;Clouds and sunshine;78;54;NW;5;47%;0%;6

Shanghai, China;Rain and drizzle;82;70;Heavy afternoon rain;81;64;NNE;9;80%;96%;6

Singapore, Singapore;Decreasing clouds;93;80;A shower or t-storm;90;80;SSE;5;76%;91%;6

Sofia, Bulgaria;A t-storm in spots;70;53;A shower or t-storm;76;54;SSE;8;58%;80%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Some sun, a shower;86;75;A shower in spots;86;73;E;11;69%;64%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Plenty of sunshine;70;44;Partly sunny;72;44;SSE;7;32%;0%;5

Sydney, Australia;Partly sunny;68;57;Periods of sun;67;53;SE;11;61%;4%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;Partial sunshine;90;78;A t-storm around;93;78;WNW;7;58%;46%;12

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;66;45;Sunny and pleasant;71;49;ESE;7;40%;1%;5

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Sunny and pleasant;83;61;Plenty of sunshine;91;63;ESE;6;25%;0%;10

Tbilisi, Georgia;Warm with sunshine;86;59;Warm with some sun;87;60;NNW;6;31%;44%;10

Tehran, Iran;Clouds and sun, nice;81;66;Increasing clouds;86;67;NNE;8;23%;28%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Mostly sunny;85;71;Mostly sunny;88;72;NNE;9;39%;1%;11

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;76;62;Showers and t-storms;84;63;ENE;4;53%;82%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Sunshine and warmer;80;65;Mostly sunny;84;67;SW;13;55%;1%;11

Toronto, Canada;Sunny and nice;70;56;Mostly sunny;75;58;SW;13;53%;8%;9

Tripoli, Libya;Sunshine and nice;79;65;Sunny and pleasant;79;65;E;8;58%;0%;11

Tunis, Tunisia;Sunny and nice;82;61;Sunny and pleasant;83;63;ESE;10;50%;0%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Partly sunny, warmer;82;45;A t-shower in spots;77;35;WNW;14;30%;81%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Not as warm;67;53;Decreasing clouds;67;49;WSW;5;55%;4%;8

Vienna, Austria;Showers and t-storms;78;60;Showers and t-storms;70;56;WNW;5;81%;79%;4

Vientiane, Laos;A stray thunderstorm;86;73;A shower or t-storm;93;74;W;5;64%;91%;10

Vilnius, Lithuania;Some sun, a t-storm;74;53;A t-storm in spots;77;54;E;9;52%;73%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Sun and some clouds;76;56;A t-storm in spots;72;58;ENE;7;62%;68%;6

Wellington, New Zealand;Partly sunny, breezy;59;48;Partly sunny;55;48;S;14;59%;66%;2

Yangon, Myanmar;A t-storm in spots;94;78;A t-storm in spots;91;78;S;6;68%;72%;12

Yerevan, Armenia;Becoming cloudy;76;54;A t-storm in spots;75;55;NE;4;56%;63%;10

Copyright 2018 AccuWeather