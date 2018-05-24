Efficient Drivetrains Receives PHEV Bus Order for City of Kunming, China

MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--Efficient Drivetrains, Inc. (EDI), a global leader in advanced high-efficiency zero emissions hybrid and electric vehicle drivetrain solutions, today announced that they have received a production order for PHEV bus drivetrain systems from the city of Kunming, China. The 30 unit order brings the total China fleet size to 168 vehicles, all of which are deployed on leading OEMs across urban and rural routes in China.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005151/en/

China’s continued push towards nationwide vehicle electrification is set to grow steadily through the rest of the year. Forecasts indicate that Chinese bus markets will see over 200,000 PHEV and EV buses by 2020, with full electrification by 2027. Government regulations and subsidy programs in China grow increasingly stringent, leading bus OEMs to seek partners who can enable them to rapidly comply with mandates that require significant emission reduction over the next decade.

Replacement of traditional diesel buses with PHEV versions enables fleet operators to observe 40-50% of savings for fuel on average. Emissions are also reduced by 40-50%, and significant reductions in fleet maintenance expenses are also being realized. Since 2015, the Chinese-certified EDI PowerDrive™ 6000 technology has logged over 6 million miles and has been integrated into major OEMs across China such as Ankai, Shaanxi, Yaxing Motor Coach, Foton, and Master Transportation. EDI expects to work with more OEMs as the market in China continues to grow.

EDI has also experienced strong growth in the North American market for full-electric buses. The company recently announced the production release of the EDI PowerDrive™ 7000ev, after successfully delivering on multiple contracts in 2017 and the first half of 2018. The EDI PowerDrive™ 7000ev is ideal for full electric school and mass transit buses, work and utility trucks, as well as logistics vehicles. With a base of over one hundred miles of all-electric driving, the battery capacity of the EDI PowerDrive™ 7000ev can be expanded to enable OEMs to extend driving ranges as required by customers.

News Highlights:

EDI announced that they have received a production order for PHEV bus drivetrain systems from the city of Kunming, China. This order of thirty brings EDI’s fleet size to 168 vehicles deployed in China. China’s continued push towards nationwide vehicle electrification is set to grow steadily through the rest of the year, with forecasts reaching over 200,000 buses by 2020. Since its certification by the Chinese Government in 2015, the EDI PowerDrive™ 6000 technology has logged over 6 million miles and has been integrated into major OEMs across China such as Ankai, Shaanxi, Yaxing Motor Coach, Foton, and Master Transportation. The company has also collaborated with several leading OEMs to electrify buses in the North American Market. In the US, the EDI PowerDrive™ 7000ev has been integrated by leading OEMs and is an ideal match for full electric school and mass transit buses, work and utility trucks, and logistics vehicles.

Supporting Quotes:

“EDI continues to see tremendous growth in the acquisition of electrified buses and funding programs in China, signaling their strong commitment to improving air quality and reducing emissions. We are extremely proud of our latest milestone of surpassing the 6-million-mile mark on our EDI PowerDrive™ system. China has served as an outstanding proving ground demonstrating our commitment to high-performance and quality technology deployments. As the market in Asia at large continues to expand and the demand rises for electrification of fleets, EDI PowerDrive™ technology continues to be strong match in the mass transit space.”

- Joerg Ferchau, CEO Efficient Drivetrains, Inc.

“China’s aggressive push to move from traditional diesel vehicles to electrified options has changed the dynamics of the bus market. As demand extends throughout mass transportation sectors in, EDI anticipates an increase in OEM integrations and clean energy solutions in the form of our PowerDrive technology to enable their move to electric fleets.”

- Taylor Yu, Head of China Development Efficient Drivetrains, Inc.

Additional Resources:

Efficient Drivetrains Delivers its Largest Electric Bus Order for Nantong, China news release Efficient Drivetrains, Inc. (EDI) Receives Bus Production Order for its EDI PowerDrive™ 6000 System news release Efficient Drivetrains Announces Production release of its EDI PowerDrive™ 7000ev news release EDI School Bus Solution Video EDI on LinkedIn EDI on Facebook EDI Vehicle Project Videos

About EDI:

Efficient Drivetrains, Inc. (EDI) develops and markets a range of state-of-the-art EV and PHEV drivetrain solutions worldwide. EDI’s leading-edge hybrid-electric drivetrain systems and technologies enable OEMs to meet zero-emissions requirements while providing significant cost and efficiency advantages for parallel and series hybrid drivetrain architectures across nearly all platform classes and configurations. EDI is currently active in EV and PHEV automotive projects throughout North America and the APAC region. Visit www.efficientdrivetrains.com for more information.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005151/en/

CONTACT: EDI (Efficient Drivetrains, Inc.)

Kristal Ferchau, +1 408-213-9568

kferchau@efficientdrivetrains.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES ASIA PACIFIC NORTH AMERICA CHINA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRANSPORT PUBLIC TRANSPORT MANUFACTURING AUTOMOTIVE MANUFACTURING ALTERNATIVE VEHICLES/FUELS AUTOMOTIVE FLEET MANAGEMENT

SOURCE: Efficient Drivetrains, Inc. (EDI)

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/24/2018 08:15 AM/DISC: 05/24/2018 08:15 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005151/en