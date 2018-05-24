AIG Names Lisa Sun as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd.

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) today announced that Lisa Sun will join the company as Chief Executive Officer of AIG Insurance Company China, Ltd. Ms. Sun joins AIG from Mercer, where most recently she was CEO of Mercer’s Hong Kong & South and East Asia Zone.

Ms. Sun will report to Chris Townsend, Chief Executive Officer, International General Insurance, and her appointment is subject to regulatory approval by the China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission. She will be based in Shanghai.

Commenting on Ms. Sun’s appointment, Mr. Townsend said: “China is a core growth market for AIG. I am pleased to welcome Lisa back to AIG to take on the important role of leading our China business. I look forward to working closely with Lisa and the team in this dynamic region.”

A recognized industry leader with more than 20 years of experience, Lisa previously held executive roles at Zurich and Liberty Mutual. Earlier in her career, Lisa was Deputy Chief Actuary and Vice President for Worldwide Accident and Health for AIG Life Companies, and Regional Actuary and Assistant Vice President for AIU Accident and Health SEA and Greater China Region.

Ms. Sun is replacing Eric Zheng who is leaving AIG to pursue other opportunities. Mr. Townsend added: “We thank Eric for his hard work with AIG China over the last 14 years and we wish him well in his next endeavor.”

American International Group, Inc. (AIG) is a leading global insurance organization. Founded in 1919, today AIG member companies provide a wide range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to customers in more than 80 countries and jurisdictions. These diverse offerings include products and services that help businesses and individuals protect their assets, manage risks and provide for retirement security. AIG common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

Additional information about AIG can be found at www.aig.com | YouTube: www.youtube.com/aig | Twitter: @AIGinsurance www.twitter.com/AIGinsurance | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/aig. These references with additional information about AIG have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release.

AIG is the marketing name for the worldwide property-casualty, life and retirement, and general insurance operations of American International Group, Inc. For additional information, please visit our website at www.aig.com. All products and services are written or provided by subsidiaries or affiliates of American International Group, Inc. Products or services may not be available in all countries, and coverage is subject to actual policy language. Non-insurance products and services may be provided by independent third parties. Certain property-casualty coverages may be provided by a surplus lines insurer. Surplus lines insurers do not generally participate in state guaranty funds, and insureds are therefore not protected by such funds.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005658/en/

CONTACT: American International Group, Inc.

Investors:

Liz Werner, 212-770-7074

elizabeth.werner@aig.com

or

Media:

Matt Gallagher, 212-458-3247

matthew.gallagher2@aig.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES ASIA PACIFIC NORTH AMERICA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE INSURANCE

SOURCE: American International Group, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/24/2018 08:15 AM/DISC: 05/24/2018 08:15 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005658/en