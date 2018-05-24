Switch Up Your Summer Menu with Plant Forward Recipes from Aramark and the American Heart Association

PHILADELPHIA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--Summer is when fresh fruits and vegetables shine. With the right ingredients, healthy, plant forward meals (those with vegetables-as-center-of-the-plate, with smaller portions of meat) can be colorful, creative, delicious, and packed with nutrients.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK), the largest U.S.-based food services provider, and the American Heart Association (AHA), the nation's largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke, are working together to improve the health of Americans 20% by 2020, through healthy menu and recipe innovation and health awareness and education programs.

Currently, as part of its commitment with the AHA, 30 percent of the main dishes Aramark serves across its dining operations in Healthcare, Higher Education and Business Dining are vegan or vegetarian. Aramark has also partnered with The Humane Society of the United States (HSUS) to conduct plant-based culinary trainings for its chefs, to enable them to create innovative recipes that center on foods including vegetables, whole grains, legumes and nuts.

Because more and more people are enriching their diet with fruits, veggies, whole grains, nuts, beans, lentils and seeds, Aramark collected some plant forward recipes from its network of more than 1,000+ chefs, who are responsible for serving nearly two billion meals each year, and the AHA leveraged its national network of experts, to create a plant forward summer menu everyone can enjoy.

About the American Heart Association

The American Heart Association is devoted to saving people from heart disease and stroke – the two leading causes of death in the world. We team with millions of volunteers to fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies and provide lifesaving tools and information to prevent and treat these diseases. The Dallas-based association is the nation’s oldest and largest voluntary organization dedicated to fighting heart disease and stroke. To learn more or to get involved, call 1-800-AHA-USA1, visit heart.org or call any of our offices around the country. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

About Aramark

Aramark (NYSE: ARMK) proudly serves Fortune 500 companies, world champion sports teams, state-of-the-art healthcare providers, the world’s leading educational institutions, iconic destinations and cultural attractions, and numerous municipalities in 19 countries around the world. Our 270,000 team members deliver experiences that enrich and nourish millions of lives every day through innovative services in food, facilities management and uniforms. We operate our business with social responsibility, focusing on initiatives that support our diverse workforce, advance consumer health and wellness, protect our environment, and strengthen our communities. Aramark is recognized as one of the World’s Most Admired Companies by FORTUNE, as well as an employer of choice by the Human Rights Campaign and DiversityInc. Learn more at www.aramark.com or connect with us on Facebook and Twitter.

