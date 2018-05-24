Corporate Social Responsibility Related News Releases and Story Ideas for Reporters, Bloggers and Media Outlets

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--Following are the latest Corporate Social Responsibility news releases and story ideas available from Business Wire. These recaps, curated by Business Wire, provide reporters and bloggers around the globe instant access to the latest news releases, providing relevant and trending content to share with their audiences. Discover more news via Business Wire’s Hot Topic recaps or create a custom news feed specific to your needs here. This service is provided at no charge to members of the media and financial communities.

CINCINNATI -- Always® Commemorates Menstrual Hygiene Day by Donating an Additional One Million Period Products in the U.S., as Part of Ongoing Efforts to Improve Access to Menstrual Care Source: Procter & Gamble

MINNEAPOLIS -- Xcel Energy Cuts Carbon Emissions 35 Percent Source: Xcel Energy

COLUMBUS, Ind. -- Cummins Named A Top Company for Diversity for 12th Straight Year Source: Cummins Inc.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. -- Walmart Reaches 5th Anniversary of Veterans Welcome Home Commitment with Announcement of More than 200,000 Veteran Hires Source: Walmart Inc.

DEERFIELD, Ill. -- The Prevalence of Childhood Poverty is Not Well Understood by Many Americans, New Survey Shows Source: Walgreens

MIAMI -- DHL Partners with Million Trees Miami to Help Reach 1 Million Tree Planting Goal Source: DHL

CHICAGO -- Symetra and Chicago Bears Celebrate 16 Local Teachers Recognized as ‘Symetra Heroes in the Classroom’ Source: Symetra Financial Corporation

IRVING, Texas -- ExxonMobil and Employees Donate Almost $50 Million to U.S. Colleges and Universities Source: Exxon Mobil Corporation

PORTLAND, Ore. -- The Standard Charitable Foundation Announces Three Grants to Local Nonprofits Source: The Standard

TEMPE, Ariz. -- Versum Materials Joins More Than 400 CEOs in Commitment to Advance Diversity and Inclusion in the Workplace Source: Versum Materials, Inc.

HONG KONG -- MetLife Foundation Partners with Kiva to Support Entrepreneurs and Build Financial Inclusion Source: MetLife Asia

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- UnitedHealthcare Pro Cycling Team and Howe Avenue Elementary School Prepare for the Amgen Tour of California to Encourage Healthy, Active Lifestyles Source: UnitedHealthcare

WALLA WALLA, Wash. -- Washington Dairy Wins National Sustainability Award Source: Organix, Inc.

WASHINGTON -- United Health Foundation and Climb Wyoming Announce New $1 Million Partnership to Develop Innovative Social Support Programs Source: United Health Foundation

BERWYN, Pa. -- Trinseo Adopts GRI Standards for Annual Sustainability and Corporate Social Responsibility Reporting Source: Trinseo

