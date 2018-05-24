Medtronic: Fiscal 4Q Earnings Snapshot

DUBLIN (AP) — Medtronic PLC (MDT) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter earnings of $1.46 billion.

The Dublin-based company said it had profit of $1.07 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and restructuring costs, came to $1.42 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $8.14 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eleven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.99 billion.

For the year, the company reported profit of $3.1 billion, or $2.27 per share. Revenue was reported as $29.95 billion.

Medtronic expects full-year earnings in the range of $5.10 to $5.15 per share.

Medtronic shares have climbed nearly 6 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has risen 2 percent. The stock has risen roughly 1 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MDT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MDT