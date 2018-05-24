Burkina Faso cuts diplomatic ties with Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--Burkina Faso’s foreign ministry announced on Thursday that it has cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

“This decision is guided by the firm desire of the government of Burkina Faso to defend the interests of Burkina Faso and its people in the concert of nations,” the ministry said in a statement.

The statement made no direct mention of China, which has been applying pressure on Taiwan’s allies around the world to cut diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Taiwan originally had two allies in Africa, but now the Kingdom of eSwatini is the only country in Africa that still maintains diplomatic relations with Taiwan. Without Burkina Faso, Taiwan currently has only 18 allies around the globe.

Burkina Faso, a landlocked country in West Africa, established diplomatic ties with Taiwan in 1961, but severed the ties and switched its allegiance to China in 1973. The African country restored diplomatic relations with Taiwan in 1994.

Taiwan's Minister of Foreign Affairs Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) held an international press conference on Thursday night to announce the new diplomatic development. He said that Taiwan will cut ties with Burkina Faso immediately on the grounds of national sovereignty and dignity. stop all bilateral exchange plans, vacate its embassy and recall all medical aid corps in the country.

He also said he was indignant at Burkina Faso's diplomatic flip-flop and has tendered his resignation to President Tsai Ing-wen to take political responsibility.

Wu took the helm of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on February 26, and in less than three months two countries severed ties with Taiwan, which he called a big setback for the ministry in the press conference.