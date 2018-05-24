Azure Power Headquarter Receives India’s First and Highest Rated Platinum Certification under LEED v4 Commercial Interiors

NEW DELHI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE), one of India’s leading independent solar power producers, announced that its headquarter, in Aerocity, New Delhi has been awarded India’s first Platinum certification under the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) v4 Commercial Interiors rating system by the U.S. Green Building Council (USGBC), a non-profit organization that promotes sustainability in building design, construction, and operation.

The LEED certification identifies Azure Power as a showcase example of sustainability and demonstrates leadership in transforming the building industry. The LEED Platinum certification is the highest rated certification for recognizing best-in-class building strategies and practices in green building. Azure Power achieved LEED certification for implementing practical and measurable strategies and solutions aimed at achieving high performance in the following categories: integrative process, water efficiency, energy use and atmosphere, materials and resources, innovation and indoor environment quality.

“Market transformation happens one building at a time. Azure Power understands the value of LEED and has exemplified extraordinary leadership in reshaping their sector,” said Mahesh Ramanujam, President and Chief Executive Officer, USGBC and Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI). “The success of LEED is due to the partnership and support of those committed to advancing green building and sustainability.”

Speaking on this occasion, Dalpreet Singh, Project Lead, Azure Power said, “We are pleased to receive the LEED Platinum certification from USGBC. To achieve the highest certification is a testament to the company’s core values of Excellence and Social Responsibility. Achieving this required meeting high standards for several green design and construction features. Even though we had limited working hours, we ensured that we did not compromise on any aspects of the green building requirements and ensured that the office space was completed on time. This certification strengthens our values and belief to help create a greener world for our community and future generations.”

About Azure Power Azure Power (NYSE: AZRE) is a leading independent solar power producer with a pan-Indian portfolio over 2 gigawatts. With its in-house engineering, procurement and construction expertise and advanced in-house operations and maintenance capability, Azure Power provides low-cost and reliable solar power solutions to customers throughout India. It has developed, constructed and operated solar projects of varying sizes, from utility scale, rooftop to mini & micro grids, since its inception in 2008. Highlights include the construction of India’s first private utility scale solar PV power plant in 2009 and the implementation of the first MW scale rooftop project under the smart city initiative in 2013.

