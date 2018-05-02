City govt. of Taoyuan, Taiwan says no evidence of plagiarism in 'Conch' Museum design

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The Taoyuan City Government has completed an investigation into allegations of plagiarism that emerged after a preliminary investment of NT$9,176,000 (US$306,000) for the Yongan Fishing Port and Cultural Park project was approved by the Office of Public Construction in late March.



After the allegations emerged, the city took the matter seriously and conducted an investigation. The city announced on Thursday, May 24 that there was no evidence of plagiarism in the design, with the Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsan (鄭文燦) voicing his agreement with the finding.



Originally netizens claimed that the winning design for the center piece of the Cultural Park, the so-called “Conch” building, which is reminiscent of a large conch shell, was plagiarized from an architectural student in London, Michael On, who goes by the ID “mik3yon” on Instagram.

The director of the Office of Public Construction, Chen Ziren (陳智仁) said after the allegations were made, that the city contacted an architects’ association and experts in the field for consultations. Ultimately, they determined the design was fundamentally different from the concept art of Michael On in its use of space and the layout of support structure elements.



Michael On's design that sparked allegations of plagiarism (Image from Instagram user mik3yon)

The Fishing Port renovation and Cultural Park Project (永安漁港整體規劃暨海螺文化體驗園區工程) is estimated to cost the city approximately NT$33.11 million (US$1.1 million).

Liberty Times reports that the after the rejection of plagiarism allegations, the design process will continue, with the complete design and blueprints to be submitted June 1. Construction is expected to begin later this year.