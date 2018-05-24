AutoGravity Names Jason Bonifay as Vice President of Engineering

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--AutoGravity, the nation’s leading digital car-buying and financing platform, today announced the appointment of Jason Bonifay as Vice President of Engineering.

“Jason is a veteran technical leader and has been the driving force behind some of the most impactful technology in the automotive space,” said Andy Hinrichs, Founder and CEO of AutoGravity. “In just two years, AutoGravity has built the strongest engineering team in our industry. Jason's depth of experience and strong track record uniquely position him to galvanize this team, accelerate our engineering efforts and shape the AutoGravity of tomorrow, forever transforming the way people buy and finance their cars.”

Prior to joining AutoGravity, Bonifay served as VP of Development for Product and Engineering at CDK Global. There, he served as a key member of CDK’s executive management team and managed 100+ global associates responsible for engineering, product management, architecture and operations. He also served as the head of technology and mergers and acquisitions while developing a machine-learning strategy for the company creating “quick-start guides” that enabled the average software developer to build basic artificial intelligence into their products.

Prior to CDK Global, Bonifay spent more than five years as VP of Software Engineering at Bankruptcy Management Solutions (BMS), where he was directly responsible for all platform, technology and development methodology decisions. He also established processes, procedures and coding standards for product development using scaled agile methodologies. He went on to serve as an advisor for the BMS executive team. Additionally, he served as Chief Technology Officer at Propero Software, where he led the overall direction for technology, product development, marketing and business strategy.

“AutoGravity has established a reputation as the leading innovator in the automotive industry. The opportunity to join this team and lead the engineering department through a high-growth period is a natural fit for me,” said Bonifay. “The speed at which this company is transforming the car buying experience is unprecedented and I am eager to take the wheel and make AutoGravity the industry standard for digital retailing."

Bonifay earned both undergraduate and graduate degrees in Engineering from Auburn University. He currently lives in Newport Beach, California.

AutoGravity technology is revolutionizing the digital car-buying experience. Harnessing the power of the smartphone, AutoGravity’s award-winning platform empowers car shoppers with transparency, convenience and speed. Based in Irvine, California, AutoGravity partners with the world’s leading banks and financial services companies to give car buyers direct control over how they finance or lease their cars, while connecting them to a nationwide network of trusted car dealerships. Available on iOS, Android and Web, AutoGravity provides car buyers with up to four tailored loan or lease offers in minutes. For more information, please visit www.AutoGravity.com.

