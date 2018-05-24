Allied Wallet Sponsors AS Star Team Football Match for the Children

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--Allied Wallet, a globally leading provider of online payment processing offering various payment solutions in 196 countries all over the world, sponsored the 26 th Annual World Stars Football Match to raise funds for underprivileged children all over the world.

Dr. Andy Khawaja with Prince Albert II at World Stars Football Match 2018 (Photo: Business Wire)

Allied Wallet and its Founder/CEO Andy Khawaja teamed up on May 22 nd, 2018, with celebrities such as Prince Albert II, Claudio Ranieri, Fernando Alonso, and Felipe Massa to raise over 6,800,000 euros for children in need.

The World Stars Football Match between the AS Star Team and Nazionale Piloti features two star-studded teams of athletes and celebrities competing at Stade Lucien Rhein in France to raise money. The event precedes the Monaco Grand Prix and is featured on international television.

Organized by Prince Albert II, the athletes and celebrities compete, take pictures, and sign autographs in an afternoon of competitive sport and fundraising.

As a guest of honor, Dr. Andy Khawaja of Allied Wallet was presented with a medallion as thanks for his continued contribution and dedication to the organization.

Prince Albert II presented Andy Khawaja with this medallion as a symbol of gratitude for Khawaja’s efforts. It is representative of the countless children that Khawaja has been able to help throughout many years of partnership with the Star Team organization.

Dr. Khawaja commented, “The children are our future. As a child, I knew what it was like to struggle and how much a helping hand can mean. As an individual, I’ve strived to give all that I can to our children, our future. They will be the next generation of inventors, innovators, and entrepreneurs. Allied Wallet is proud to be a part of this event and if we can assist in the growth of our underprivileged youth in any way, I will always offer my best.”

Andy Khawaja was seen throughout the event smiling, signing autographs, and speaking with attendees.

After his recognition, Dr. Khawaja said with a sincere smile, “I’m very proud to support the World Stars Football Match and feel very honored to receive this medallion from Prince Albert II. We’re truly making a difference, together.”

For more information on Dr. Andy Khawaja and Allied Wallet’s charitable efforts, click here.

About Allied Wallet:

Allied Wallet continues to revolutionize the e-commerce industry by introducing new and innovative payment processing solutions for online merchants, enabling them to send and receive global payments. With PCI compliant merchant services for nearly any business size, Allied Wallet provides a state-of-the-art payment gateway to optimize online transactions. Please visit www.alliedwallet.com/.

