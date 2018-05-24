WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--Krispy Kreme Doughnuts will spread joy on National Doughnut Day, June 1, by again giving customers the opportunity to select one free doughnut from the entire menu – no purchase necessary – at participating shops in the United States and Canada.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005140/en/

Get Your Favorite Doughnut for Free at Krispy Kreme Doughnuts on National Doughnut Day, June 1. (Photo: Business Wire)

“Providing our guests a free doughnut of their choice on National Doughnut Day has become quite a tradition here at Krispy Kreme,” said Jackie Woodward, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme Doughnuts. “We can’t wait for our fans to enjoy their favorite Krispy Kreme doughnut on us! We just love this day.”

Customers can select one doughnut from the dozens of Krispy Kreme varieties, such as the iconic Original Glazed® Doughnut, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles, or Glazed Raspberry Filled Doughnut, or take advantage of the last chance to enjoy the NUTTER BUTTER® Cookie Twist Doughnut, CHIPS AHOY!® Doughnut, or OREO® Cookies and Kreme™ Doughnut, while supplies last.

With so many Krispy Kreme doughnuts to choose from, how will you pick your favorite? Show how you’re celebrating National Doughnut Day and flaunt your favorite doughnut by using #NationalDoughnutDay and tagging @krispykreme on social June 1. Visit www.KrispyKreme.com/NDD to find a participating shop near you.

About Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation is a global retailer of premium-quality sweet treats, including its signature Original Glazed doughnut. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., the company has offered the highest-quality doughnuts and great-tasting coffee since it was founded in 1937. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is proud of its Fundraising program, which for decades has helped non-profit organizations raise millions of dollars in needed funds. Krispy Kreme doughnuts can be found in approximately 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant stores in the U.S. The Company has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 32 countries. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005140/en/

CONTACT: Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation

Cassie Williams, 336-733-3793

Manager of Integrated Communications

cwilliams@krispykreme.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA NORTH CAROLINA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: RESTAURANT/BAR RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/24/2018 06:00 AM/DISC: 05/24/2018 06:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005140/en