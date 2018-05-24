Taichung French restaurant features new Winemotion Wine Dispenser 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- A new French restaurant in western Taiwan's Taichung has opened and it has drawn praise from the Taiwanese travel blog Hyperlife (強生與小吠的Hyper人蔘) for both its French cuisine and fine wine from its state-of the-art wine dispenser at a promotional price of NT$25 per glass.

The restaurant, Lovewine French Cusine (葡萄酒專賣店&法式餐廳), is offering a promotional price of NT$25 for a glass of wine from its Italian-made Winemotion Wine Dispenser. The Dispenser enables customers to quickly and easily select different sample sizes from a wide variety of wines.

As for the restaurant's menu, the blog also praised its Angus boneless steak and wild mushrooms with chicken and shrimp.



Wine dispenser offering different prices for different sample sizes. (Photo from Lovewine FB page)



(Photo from Lovewine FB page)



(Photo from Lovewine FB page)

Address:

No. 163-4, Section 1, Xiangshang South Road, Nantun District, Taichung City, 408

Phone: 04 2471 8383