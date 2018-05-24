eLichens Provides Open Access to Its Real-Time and Air Quality Forecast Data to Facilitate the Emergence of Services to Citizens

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--Designer of patented gas sensors and the first comprehensive air quality analysis and prediction platform, eLichens today announced it is providing open data access to its hyper local real-time and air quality forecast data for the city of Grenoble. This will facilitate the development of services to communities, service industries and citizens concerned about the quality of the air they breathe.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005521/en/

eLichens has developed a complete platform for smart city applications, based on its dense network of air quality stations and cloud models to measure and predict air quality at a very high precision. https://www.elichens.com/smart-city

The high resolution mapping of Grenoble's air pollution published by eLichens is produced from the integration of various parameters: topographic data, real-time road traffic, meteorology of the city of Grenoble, advanced gas dispersion models. These parameters are supported by real-time and continuous air pollution measurements from the eLichens stations deployed in Grenoble and from the Atmo Auvergne-Rhônes-Alpes reference stations.

Using its own high-resolution mathematical models and air quality measurement stations, eLichens generates maps with 10-meter resolution and provides real-time air quality information and 24-hour forecasts for key pollutants such as particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), ozone (O3) and carbon monoxide (CO).

“ Our goal is to provide the public with valuable air quality information to enable informed decision making that can impact various aspects of our daily lives. For example, air quality can change suddenly and vary from place to place. By knowing exactly how good the city's air is, Grenoble residents can quickly and simply identify the best route to work in the morning on foot or by bike, the best time to go running, and avoid the streets that can affect people with respiratory diseases, children and the elderly,” states, Marc Attia, CMO of eLichens.

Access to this precise information by all (also available on smartphone) makes it possible to heighten citizens’ awareness of the air pollution which surrounds them and to encourage those concerned about air quality to adopt beneficial individual behaviors.

Air quality monitoring is a very important issue in all regions of the world. eLichens is working with partners on implementing a much larger scale deployment strategy.

The high resolution air quality map can be viewed on map.elichens.com after authentication. The concentrations of and the air quality index for the main pollutants are accessible via eLichen’s API (programming interface) and are available on request.

eLichens will be present at Vivatech in Paris (Engie stand) on May 24 and 25, 2018.

About eLichens (www.elichens.com) Created in December 2014, eLichens is a start-up with the mission to help individuals digitize their environment. The company relies on a portfolio of patents, know-how and skills, which enable it to develop and market complete sensor/data/services solutions to address the industrial, smart city and consumer markets. eLichens has its headquarters in Grenoble and offices in California.

The original source-language text of this announcement is the official, authoritative version. Translations are provided as an accommodation only, and should be cross-referenced with the source-language text, which is the only version of the text intended to have legal effect.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005521/en/

CONTACT: eLichens

Marc Attia

press@elichens.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES EUROPE NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA FRANCE

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY DATA MANAGEMENT OTHER TECHNOLOGY MOBILE/WIRELESS

SOURCE: eLichens

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/24/2018 05:37 AM/DISC: 05/24/2018 05:36 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180524005521/en