India captain Virat Kohli ruled out of playing for Surrey

NEW DELHI (AP) — India captain Virat Kohli has been ruled out of playing for English county team Surrey next month because of a neck injury sustained during an Indian Premier League match this week.

Board of Control for Cricket in India official Amitabh Choudhary says Kohli will undergo a period of rehabilitation under the supervision of a BCCI medical team.

Kohli is expected to regain full fitness ahead of India's upcoming tours to Ireland and England.

Kohli decided to miss the one-off test against Afghanistan in Bengaluru to play for Surrey in June and prepare for the England tour.

India will play two T20 Internationals against Ireland in June, followed by a series against England.