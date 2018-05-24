Explore Taipei’s oldest district of Wanhua through tea drinking, dough figurine crafting

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)-- Wanhua District Office will hold two respective events to celebrate Wanhua’s culture through DIY activities for two successive Saturdays (May 26 and June 2), according to the office’s news release on Tuesday.



Wanhua District, the historical area of Bangka (艋舺), is the site of the city’s earliest settlements. The areas used to be a political, economic, and cultural hub in northern Taiwan. Up to the present day, Wanhua still exudes a nostalgic feel to its visitors.



Wanhua is the home to a cluster of traditional herb businesses. To provide members of the public a chance to explore the traditional flavors of Wanhua, the event on May 26 will take place at Healing Herbar (老濟安青草店), according to the district office. Participants will have the chance to sample traditional herbal tonics and make their own tea, the district office added.



The event on June 2 will take place at Taipei Window of Water (臺北水窗口) to highlight an endangered craft tradition: dough figurine handcrafting, the district office said. In the early days, dough figurine craftsmen could be seen setting up stalls in local temple squares at major religious events and celebrations, displaying their delicate works of art to the delight of passersby and customers. Participants of this event will be taught how to make their own figurines of foods and street scenes out of color dough.



The activities are free but online pre-registration is required. For more information, please contact Ms. Jian at 02-23064468, ext. 201, or visit the district office website (Chinese).

A herb alley in Wanhua, Taipei (Photo from Wikimedia Commons)