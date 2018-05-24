  1. Home
Fugitive Philippine councilor nabbed in southern Taiwan

The runaway councilor was allegedly involved in illegal drugs trade and possession of firearms

By Sophia Yang,Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2018/05/24 17:19

Ozamiz City Councilor Ricardo Parojinog (Photo taken from Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa's Facebook page)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - After ten months in hiding, a city councilor of the Philippine municipality of Ozamiz has been arrested in a residential complex in Donggang Township, Pingtung County. 

Ozamiz City Councilor Ricardo Parojinog was allegedly involved in the illegal drug trade and possessed illegal firearms, and whose older brother Ozamiz Mayor Reynaldo Parojinog was killed in a police raid in July, 2017. In October of the same year, Ricardo reportedly bought a fishing vessel off a local fisherman to flee to Taiwan. 

The Philippine police tipped their Taiwanese counterparts of his whereabouts on April 30, 2018. Taiwan' Criminal Investigation Bureau then found that Ricardo's wife and a daughter flew to Taiwan twice to meet him, and tracked him down to a residential complex in Donggang Township, Pingtung County, on Tuesday, May 22.  

The runaway councilor was arrested in a raid by Taiwanese police when he was out for dinner at around 6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 23. The bureau said in a statement that the police are stilling working to find his accomplices in Taiwan.
