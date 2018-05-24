VEP Healthcare Appoints Leon Adelman, MD, New Emergency Department Medical Director at Tennova Healthcare – Clarksville, Tennessee

CONCORD, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--The leadership teams of VEP Healthcare and Tennova Healthcare – Clarksville are pleased to announce that Leon C. Adelman, MD, MBA, FACEP, is the new emergency department Medical Director of Tennova Healthcare – Clarksville, Tennessee, effective July 2018.

Says Dr. Adelman, “I look forward to this new position and to working closely with my colleagues at this outstanding hospital to deliver excellent healthcare to the people of Clarksville.”

Steven Maron, MD, President and CEO of VEP Healthcare, adds, “Dr. Adelman has been instrumental in improving performance in the hospitals where he previously worked. He has an exceptional track record for leading measurable improvements in patient satisfaction, throughput, sepsis control, and other conditions. We’re confident that Tennova Healthcare – Clarksville patients will benefit greatly from his experience and leadership.”

Dr. Adelman earned his MD at the University of North Carolina School of Medicine and completed his emergency medicine residency at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center, a teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School.

For the past four years, Dr. Adelman has been the Director of Clinical Operations for the emergency department at Inova Alexandria Hospital in Alexandria, Virginia.

Dr. Adelman is also an accomplished author, with numerous articles published in journals and textbooks.

About Tennova Healthcare

One of Tennessee’s largest health networks, Tennova Healthcare includes 16 hospitals and more than 115 physician clinics. The combined network has approximately 2,600 licensed beds, 2,800 physicians on the combined active medical staffs, and 9,000 employees, with more than 70,000 admissions and 465,000 emergency department visits each year. For more information regarding Tennova Healthcare, please visit https://www.tennova.com/.

About VEP Healthcare

VEP Healthcare began providing emergency medical management services in 1981. In the years since, the organization’s expertise has expanded into hospitalist services, intensive care, clinical decision units, telehealth, and surgicalist services. Today, the owners of VEP – the company’s physicians, advanced practice clinicians, and corporate personnel – deliver clinical staffing and management services to major urban, smaller community, and rural hospitals nationwide. Partner hospitals call the organization’s positive impact on quality, efficiency, and patient satisfaction “the VEP Effect.” For more information about VEP Healthcare, call 925.225.5837, or visit www.vephealthcare.com.

