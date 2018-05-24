South Sudan's quiet victims of war: With HIV, without help

YAMBIO, South Sudan (AP) — South Sudan's five-year civil war is quietly creating another kind of victim: those prevented from getting life-saving antiretroviral medicine. Experts say the number of affected people could be in the hundreds of thousands.

Currently just 13 percent of the estimated 200,000 South Sudanese living with HIV are being treated, according to UNAIDS. That compares to 42 percent of people in neighboring Congo, another impoverished country that has long faced instability.

According to the U.S. Embassy, unless South Sudan's fighting stops it could take decades to turn the tide and decrease the number of new annual cases, the best measure of whether a country has the disease under control. The United States is the largest donor to South Sudan's HIV programs at about $20 million a year.