Swiss arrest Catholic priest on sex abuse allegations

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss authorities say they have arrested a Catholic priest under investigation for alleged sexual misconduct that was brought to their attention by church leaders.

Maurus Eckert, a spokesman for canton (state) prosecutors in Graubuenden, said Thursday that the priest was taken into custody amid an ongoing investigation of alleged sexual abuse of an adult victim. He declined to provide any further details.

The Chur diocese, in eastern Switzerland, said in a statement on its website that it had itself filed a complaint against the priest, who was an administrator based in Tujetsch.

Further details were not immediately available.