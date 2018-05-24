Muji fined in China for listing Taiwan as a country on clothes hangers

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- In the latest salvo in its war over names, or "namefare" as the National Interest has dubbed it, Japanese retailer MUJI has been fined 200,000 yuan (US$31,000) in Shanghai for packaging that lists Taiwan as a country, reported Reuters.

In an official statement, the Shanghai Administration for Industry and Commerce said that Muji was fined because last August imported 119 clothes hangers from Japan that had Taiwan listed as their "country of origin," reported state-run media outlet China Industry and Commerce News on Wednesday.

The fine was imposed by the Shanghai Administration for Industry and Commerce in late March because the labels breached China's advertising law by "hurting China's dignity and interest."

Earlier this year, new broke that Muji's operator Ryohin Keikaku had been notified by China’s National Administration of Surveying, Mapping and Geoinformation in October of last year that a map of China in its catalogs failed to include the disputed South China Sea Islands claimed by Beijing. This also included the Senkaku or Diaoyu Islands, which are disputed between Japan, China, and Taiwan.

In response, Japan filed a formal protest with the Chinese government and Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga telling the press, "There is no territorial dispute to be settled over the Senkaku Islands. We can by no means accept the measure based on China's unilateral claims."

As part of its efforts to suppress Taiwan at every turn, news broke in January that China had started to destroy imported Taiwanese products that do not have the newly required "Taiwan Area" (台灣地區) or "Taiwan Area, China" (中國台灣地區) label, with the loss of a single shipment costing a Taiwanese company millions. It now appears that it has begun fining multinational companies for not following this new label requirement.

After President Tsai Ing-wen took office, she refused to recognize the "1992 Consensus," and in response, China has been seeking to punish Taiwan by excluding it from international organizations, stealing away diplomatic allies, and intimidating government bodies and corporations, such as airlines, to delist Taiwan as a country.