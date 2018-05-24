|East Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Boston
|34
|15
|.694
|—
|New York
|31
|15
|.674
|1½
|Toronto
|23
|26
|.469
|11
|Tampa Bay
|22
|25
|.468
|11
|Baltimore
|15
|34
|.306
|19
|Central Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Cleveland
|24
|23
|.511
|—
|Minnesota
|21
|24
|.467
|2
|Detroit
|21
|28
|.429
|4
|Kansas City
|16
|33
|.327
|9
|Chicago
|15
|31
|.326
|8½
|West Division
|W
|L
|Pct
|GB
|Houston
|32
|18
|.640
|—
|Seattle
|29
|19
|.604
|2
|Los Angeles
|27
|22
|.551
|4½
|Oakland
|25
|24
|.510
|6½
|Texas
|20
|31
|.392
|12½
___
|Tuesday's Games
Cleveland 10, Chicago Cubs 1
Toronto 5, L.A. Angels 3
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 2
Texas 6, N.Y. Yankees 4
Chicago White Sox 3, Baltimore 2
Minnesota 6, Detroit 0
Houston 11, San Francisco 2
Kansas City 5, St. Louis 1
Seattle 3, Oakland 2, 10 innings
|Wednesday's Games
Detroit 4, Minnesota 1
Kansas City 5, St. Louis 2, 10 innings
Houston 4, San Francisco 1
Texas 12, N.Y. Yankees 10
L.A. Angels 5, Toronto 4
Boston 4, Tampa Bay 1
Cleveland 1, Chicago Cubs 0
Chicago White Sox 11, Baltimore 1
Seattle 1, Oakland 0
|Thursday's Games
L.A. Angels (Tropeano 1-3) at Toronto (Estrada 2-4), 12:37 p.m.
Baltimore (Bundy 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-4), 2:10 p.m.
Seattle (Hernandez 5-3) at Oakland (Lucas 0-0), 3:35 p.m.
Houston (Morton 6-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 3-1), 6:10 p.m.
Boston (Porcello 6-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 5-3), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Duffy 1-6) at Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 0-0), 8:05 p.m.
|Friday's Games
L.A. Angels (TBD) at N.Y. Yankees (Severino 7-1), 7:05 p.m.
Toronto (Gaviglio 1-0) at Philadelphia (Eflin 1-0), 7:05 p.m.
Atlanta (Newcomb 5-1) at Boston (Rodriguez 4-1), 7:10 p.m.
Baltimore (TBD) at Tampa Bay (Yarbrough 4-2), 7:10 p.m.
Chicago White Sox (Lopez 1-3) at Detroit (Fiers 4-3), 7:10 p.m.
Houston (Keuchel 3-6) at Cleveland (Kluber 7-2), 7:10 p.m.
Kansas City (Skoglund 1-4) at Texas (Minor 3-3), 8:05 p.m.
Arizona (Corbin 4-1) at Oakland (Mengden 4-4), 9:35 p.m.
Minnesota (Romero 2-0) at Seattle (Paxton 3-1), 10:10 p.m.