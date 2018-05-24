Taiwan CDC advises public to heighten vigilance for measles as this year’s 8th imported case confirmed

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)--On May 22, the Taiwan Centers for Disease Control (Taiwan CDC) announced this year’s eighth imported measles case in a 30-year-old male who resides in northern Taiwan.

During May 1 and 7, he visited Bangkok, Thailand on a business trip, Taiwan CDC said. After he returned to Taiwan, he subsequently developed symptoms such as cough and fever beginning May 17, the agency said, adding that as of now, the case is being treated in a negative-pressure isolation ward.



Thus far this year, a cumulative total of 25 measles cases, including 17 indigenous cases and 8 imported cases, have been confirmed in Taiwan, according to Taiwan CDC. During 2015 and 2017, a cumulative total of 49 measles cases were confirmed in Taiwan, including 30 indigenous cases and 19 imported cases, the agency said.

According to the international epidemic surveillance data compiled by Taiwan CDC, the global measles epidemics have continued to occur. Among the neighboring countries, India, Indonesia, the Philippines, China, and Thailand have reported a higher number of cases and cases have continued to occur in these countries. In addition, in Europe, Greece, Ukraine and France have been hit the hardest by measles, while Romania, Italy, Serbia, and the United Kingdom have all reported a higher number of cases compared to the previous years. Currently, Taiwan CDC has issued a travel notice of Level 1: Watch for measles to 17 countries, including the aforementioned countries, Kazakhstan, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Guinea, Sierra Leone and Nigeria.

Taiwan CDC urges that measles is highly contagious and unvaccinated travelers will continue to bring the disease into Taiwan. Hence, travelers planning to visit affected areas are also advised to visit the outpatient travel clinic at contracted hospitals in the nation to determine the need for MMR vaccination, the agency said.

Travelers visiting affected areas are also advised to pay attention to personal hygiene, wash hands with soap and water frequently, avoid touching mouth and nose, and wearing a mask while visiting crowded places, Taiwan CDC said. If symptoms pertaining to measles infection such as fever, nasopharyngitis, conjunctivitis, cough and rash develop after visiting affected areas, please voluntarily inform the quarantine officer at the airport upon arrival in Taiwan, put on a mask, seek immediate medical attention, and voluntarily inform the physician of relevant travel and exposure history, the agency added.