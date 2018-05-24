GSMA Announces New Events and Programmes Taking Place at Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--The GSMA today provided further details on the array of events and programmes that will be available to attendees at the 2018 GSMA Mobile World Congress Shanghai, including partner and co-located events; GSMA Forums, Seminars and Workshops; and Partner Programmes. Mobile World Congress Shanghai will be held 27-29 June at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre (SNIEC).

“We’ve expanded the number of programmes and events at Mobile World Congress Shanghai, featuring everything from sports and fitness to service robots to the intersection of art and innovation, and beyond,” said Michael O’Hara, Chief Marketing Officer, GSMA. “We have a very exciting event lined up and we are looking forward to bringing the mobile world together in Shanghai next month.”

New Details on Partner and Co-located Events at Mobile World Congress Shanghai

The GSMA today provided an update on the partner and co-located events that will be held concurrently with Mobile World Congress Shanghai, offering attendees a wide range of experiences.

Migu Health and Fitness Festival

Held 27-29 June in Hall W4 at the SNIEC, the Migu Health and Fitness Festival comprises a broad set of sports programmes and activities, all with a technology connection. Among the activities is the Charity Walk Challenge, in which the China Mobile Charity Foundation will donate funds matching the number of kilometres walked by Challenge participants. The donations will be used to aid students from impoverished areas in China. For more information on the Migu Health and Fitness Festival, visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/experiences/migu-health-fitness-festival/.

2018 Shanghai International Service Robot Show

The 2018 Shanghai International Service Robot Show will be held concurrently with Mobile World Congress Shanghai at the SNIEC in Hall N1. Established in 2015, the event is hosted by the China Service Robotics Industry Alliance and Caiqi Culture Communication (Shanghai) Co. Ltd. and co-organised by the Robotics Industry Technology Innovation Strategic Alliance of Ministry of Science and Technology. The event will demonstrate applications of service robots across a range of industries. The China International Child Intelligent Technology and Educational Robot Show will also take place in the same venue. For more information about the two shows, visit: www.en.srshow.cn.

Display China 2018

Display China will be co-located with Mobile World Congress Shanghai 27-29 June at the SNIEC. Mobile World Congress Shanghai attendees holding VIP, Gold, All Exhibition or Press/Analyst Passes will have access to Display China 2018. For more information about Display China, visit: http://en.srshow.cn.

New Exhibitors, Sponsors Confirmed for MWC Shanghai Show Floor

The first S-Nova Award will be presented during Mobile World Congress Shanghai, with finalists showcased at the SNIEC. Established by Association Des Jeunes Artistes Franco-Chinois (AJAFC), the S-Nova Award is a global award that recognises innovation at the intersection of art and technology fields and seeks to create business opportunities in these areas. The shortlisted entries for the Award will be showcased at stand D01 in Hall N5 during the event. For more information about the Award, visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/experiences/s-nova-award/.

Newly confirmed exhibitors and sponsors for Mobile World Congress Shanghai include Ant Finance, AT&T, Canalys, Lenovo, PwC, Synchronoss, Tata Communications and Vodafone, among others. For more information on the exhibition, visit www.mwcshanghai.com/exhibition/2018-exhibitors/.

GSMA Forums, Seminars and Workshops

The GSMA will host a number of forums, seminars and workshops at Mobile World Congress Shanghai to share the latest developments in key industry programmes and advocacy initiatives. Currently scheduled GSMA programmes include:

Industrial Internet Workshop, organised by the GSMA and Alliance of Industrial Internet (Wednesday, 27 June, NEXTech Theatre, Hall W5, SNIEC) 3rd Annual 5G Spectrum and Policy Workshop (Thursday, 28 June, Jumeirah Hotel) Future Broadband Forum, organised by the GSMA and C114, sponsored by Hengtong, Nokia and Zhongtian (Thursday, 28 June, Kerry Hotel) Data Protection and Privacy Policy Workshop (Thursday, 28 June, Jumeirah Hotel) eSIM Workshop (Friday, 29 June, Hall N5-M50, SNIEC)

For more information on GSMA Forums, Seminars and Workshops, visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/conference-programmes/forums-seminars/.

New Partner Programmes in Shanghai

Mobile World Congress Shanghai will feature a range of partner programmes developed by leading players from across the mobile ecosystem. The 42 nd Asia Pacific Mobile Operators Conference, sponsored by CLX Communications, MessageBird, SAP Asia, Syniverse Technologies and WIT Software, will be held on Monday, 25 June at the Kerry Hotel. Huawei will host six events from Tuesday, 26 June through Thursday, 28 June, while China Unicom will host its partner programme on Tuesday, 26 June. The GTI Summit Shanghai 2018 will take place on Wednesday, 27 June and Tata Communications will also run a workshop on that date. On Thursday, 28 June, the 5G Automotive Association and Vodafone will each host events. For more information about the Partner Programmes, visit: www.mwcshanghai.com/conference-programmes/partner-programmes/.

