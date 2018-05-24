IDEMIA: Enter the world of Augmented Identity at Money 20/20 in Amsterdam (4th-6th June 2018)

COLOMBES, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 24, 2018--IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity, today announces its presence at Money 20/20 Europe 2018, regional largest exhibition covering the world of Payments and Fintech. It will take place in Amsterdam from June 4th to June 6th, 2018.

IDEMIA stands for Augmented Identity in a connected world in which the security of identity has become essential, especially when it comes to financial transactions. IDEMIA guarantees secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

At Money 20/20 Europe, IDEMIA invites you to experience its innovative solutions to reinvent the way we “Transact,” “Identify” and “Pay,” through dedicated demonstration areas.

IDEMIA will showcase a wide range of innovations on its booth, such as:

Open banking and Strong Customer Authentication 3D face recognition and payment Remote and contactless payments Digital customer onboarding and Know Your Customer solutions for Financial Institutions IDEMIA’s next generation of payment powered cards (F.CODE, BLINK, MOTION CODE TM ) Opportunities related to new PSD2 regulations Contactless Biometric data capture and matching with a single hand movement (Morpho wave)... and much more to discover.

« All consumers are more and more using new ways of making financial transactions that can provide better user experience, combining convenience and security – which are both in IDEMIA’s DNA. IDEMIA is the leader in biometric solutions and will present at Money 20/20 Europe 2018 how the group supports the digital transformation of its customers in a connected world, always making security a priority, » said Pierre Barrial, Executive Vice-President for Financial Institutions activities at IDEMIA.

To discover the world of Augmented Identity IDEMIA speakers and demonstrators are looking forward to welcoming you!

Prepare your visit on our dedicated website: http://money2020europe.idemia.com/

Take a tour of our standin E50

Join us for a panel discussion on Tuesday, June 5 Nathalie Oestmann, SVP Innovation, Strategy and Marketing of the FI BU "Breaking the compromise between security & convenience" 12:10-12:50 Track Room 1

Get an additional discount of €200 by entering the IDEMIA200 code at the checkout stage

About IDEMIA

OT-Morpho is now IDEMIA, the global leader in Augmented Identity for an increasingly digital world, with the ambition to empower citizens and consumers alike to interact, pay, connect, travel and vote in ways that are now possible in a connected environment.

Securing our identity has become mission critical in the world we live in today. By standing for Augmented Identity, we reinvent the way we think, produce, use and protect this asset, whether for individuals or for objects. We ensure privacy and trust as well as guarantee secure, authenticated and verifiable transactions for international clients from Financial, Telecom, Identity, Public Security and IoT sectors.

OT (Oberthur Technologies) and Safran Identity & Security (Morpho) have joined forces to form IDEMIA. With close to $3 billion in revenues and 14,000 employees around the world, IDEMIA serves clients in 180 countries.

For more information, visit www.idemia.com / Follow @IdemiaGroup on Twitter

