Discovery of World War II soldier's plane brings closure

LOS ANGELES (AP) — When Tom Kelly's relatives got word — almost 74 years to the date — that his B-24 bomber had been found a wave of exhilaration mixed with grief washed over them.
For years Kelly's relatives had been piecing together his life story through interviews and internet searches.
One big missing piece was what happened to the plane carrying the 2nd lieutenant from Livermore, California, and 10 others after Japanese anti-aircraft fire struck it off the coast of Papua New Guinea in 1944.
The volunteer group Project Recover announced earlier this week the plane was located beneath 213 feet (64 meters) of water.
Scott Althaus, a University of Illinois professor and Kelly's cousin, said the find brings long-sought closure.