By  Associated Press
2018/05/24 13:14
BASEBALL'S TOP TEN
By The Associated Press
AMERICAN LEAGUE
G AB R H Pct.
Betts Bos 45 173 49 63 .364
Brantley Cle 37 151 23 51 .338
JMartinez Bos 47 182 32 61 .335
MMachado Bal 49 189 27 62 .328
Simmons LAA 47 174 28 57 .328
Castellanos Det 46 182 24 59 .324
Lowrie Oak 48 188 20 60 .319
Altuve Hou 50 201 25 63 .313
Abreu ChW 45 178 25 55 .309
Segura Sea 47 201 33 62 .308
Home Runs

Betts, Boston, 16; JMartinez, Boston, 15; MMachado, Baltimore, 15; Gallo, Texas, 14; Trout, Los Angeles, 14; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 14; KDavis, Oakland, 13; Judge, New York, 13; Lindor, Cleveland, 12; GSanchez, New York, 12.

Runs Batted In

MMachado, Baltimore, 43; JMartinez, Boston, 41; KDavis, Oakland, 38; Judge, New York, 38; Lowrie, Oakland, 37; Haniger, Seattle, 36; Betts, Boston, 35; Upton, Los Angeles, 34; JoRamirez, Cleveland, 34; Gregorius, New York, 34.

Pitching

Severino, New York, 7-1; Kluber, Cleveland, 7-2; Morton, Houston, 6-0; Porcello, Boston, 6-1; Verlander, Houston, 6-2; McCullers, Houston, 6-2; Happ, Toronto, 6-3; Velazquez, Boston, 5-0; Sale, Boston, 5-1; GCole, Houston, 5-1.