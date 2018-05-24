Wednesday's Major League Linescores

AMERICAN LEAGUE Detroit 100 200 001—4 10 0 Minnesota 100 000 000—1 5 0

Fulmer, Coleman (6), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Greiner; Gibson, Hildenberger (7), Rogers (8), Pressly (9) and Wilson. W_Fulmer 2-3. L_Gibson 1-3. Sv_Greene (11). HRs_Detroit, Goodrum (5).

___

Boston 000 001 003—4 5 0 Tampa Bay 000 001 000—1 3 1

Price, M.Barnes (7), Kelly (8), Kimbrel (9) and C.Vazquez; Archer, Alvarado (7), Roe (8), Colome (9), Stanek (9) and Sucre. W_Kelly 3-0. L_Colome 2-5. Sv_Kimbrel (15).

___

New York 301 060 000—10 14 1 Texas 000 524 01x—12 11 2

Sabathia, Holder (5), Shreve (6), Dav.Robertson (6), Betances (7) and Romine; Fister, Barnette (5), Claudio (6), Leclerc (7), C.Martin (8), Kela (9) and C.Perez. W_Claudio 2-2. L_Dav.Robertson 3-2. Sv_Kela (10). HRs_New York, Gregorius (11), Torres (8), Judge (13), Walker (2). Texas, Guzman (5), Mazara (11).

___

Los Angeles 000 001 004—5 9 0 Toronto 001 110 001—4 9 1

Skaggs, Johnson (6), J.Anderson (8), Parker (9) and Maldonado; A.Sanchez, Axford (6), Oh (6), D.Barnes (7), Loup (7), Tepera (7), Clippard (9), Petricka (9) and R.Martin. W_J.Anderson 1-1. L_Clippard 4-2. Sv_Parker (3). HRs_Toronto, Solarte (11), Travis (2).

___

Baltimore 010 000 000— 1 6 0 Chicago 004 230 20x—11 12 1

Cobb, Araujo (4), Scott (6), Wright Jr. (8) and Sisco; Covey, Volstad (8), Bummer (9) and Castillo. W_Covey 1-1. L_Cobb 1-6. HRs_Chicago, Engel (1), Rondon (1), Moncada (7).

___

INTERLEAGUE Kansas City 010 001 000 3—5 8 0 St. Louis 020 000 000 0—2 6 2

(10 innings)

Junis, McCarthy (6), Keller (8), Boyer (9), K.Herrera (10) and Butera; Wacha, Tuivailala (7), J.Hicks (8), Norris (9), Cecil (10), Mayers (10) and Pena. W_Boyer 2-0. L_Norris 1-1. Sv_K.Herrera (10). HRs_Kansas City, Perez (8).

___

San Francisco 000 100 000—1 6 2 Houston 000 130 00x—4 5 0

Samardzija, Smith (5), Dyson (7), Gearrin (8) and Hundley; Verlander, Harris (7), Peacock (8), Giles (9) and McCann. W_Verlander 6-2. L_Samardzija 1-3. Sv_Giles (9). HRs_Houston, Springer (10).

___

Cleveland 001 000 000—1 9 0 Chicago 000 000 000—0 3 0

Plutko, A.Miller (7), C.Allen (8) and Gomes; Lester, Edwards (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras. W_Plutko 2-0. L_Lester 4-2. Sv_C.Allen (7).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE Arizona 020 000 000—2 4 2 Milwaukee 100 700 10x—9 10 0

Godley, Salas (4), McFarland (5), Bradley (7), Boxberger (8) and Murphy; Suter, T.Williams (6), Logan (7), Woodruff (8) and Bandy. W_Suter 4-3. L_Godley 4-4. HRs_Arizona, Goldschmidt (6), Murphy (5). Milwaukee, Shaw (12), Saladino (3).

___

San Diego 000 012 000—3 7 0 Washington 000 000 100—1 7 1

Ross, Stammen (7), Hand (8) and Lopez; Fedde, Collins (6), Gott (7), Solis (8), Kelley (9) and Kieboom. W_Ross 4-3. L_Fedde 0-1. Sv_Hand (15). HRs_Washington, Adams (11).

___

Atlanta 000 000 000—0 8 0 Philadelphia 001 110 01x—4 8 0

Gohara, S.Freeman (5), Moylan (6), Carle (7), Biddle (8) and Suzuki; Arrieta, Dominguez (7), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_Arrieta 4-2. L_Gohara 0-1.

___

Miami 000 000 002—2 9 0 New York 000 010 000—1 6 1

Straily, Wittgren (7), Conley (8), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto; deGrom, Lugo (8), Familia (9) and Mesoraco. W_Conley 1-0. L_Familia 2-2. Sv_Ziegler (9). HRs_New York, Nimmo (3).

___

Pittsburgh 200 011 000 001—5 15 1 Cincinnati 000 001 030 000—4 11 0

(12 innings)

Kuhl, E.Santana (7), Feliz (8), F.Vazquez (8), Brault (10), Crick (12) and Cervelli, Diaz; Bailey, Rainey (6), Stephens (8), Hughes (9), Lorenzen (10), Floro (11) and Barnhart. W_Brault 4-1. L_Floro 1-1. Sv_Crick (1). HRs_Pittsburgh, Cervelli (7). Cincinnati, Gennett (9).