Wednesday's Major League Linescores

|AMERICAN LEAGUE
|Detroit
|100
|200
|001—4
|10
|0
|Minnesota
|100
|000
|000—1
|5
|0
Fulmer, Coleman (6), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Greiner; Gibson, Hildenberger (7), Rogers (8), Pressly (9) and Wilson. W_Fulmer 2-3. L_Gibson 1-3. Sv_Greene (11). HRs_Detroit, Goodrum (5).
___
|Boston
|000
|001
|003—4
|5
|0
|Tampa Bay
|000
|001
|000—1
|3
|1
Price, M.Barnes (7), Kelly (8), Kimbrel (9) and C.Vazquez; Archer, Alvarado (7), Roe (8), Colome (9), Stanek (9) and Sucre. W_Kelly 3-0. L_Colome 2-5. Sv_Kimbrel (15).
___
|New York
|301
|060
|000—10
|14
|1
|Texas
|000
|524
|01x—12
|11
|2
Sabathia, Holder (5), Shreve (6), Dav.Robertson (6), Betances (7) and Romine; Fister, Barnette (5), Claudio (6), Leclerc (7), C.Martin (8), Kela (9) and C.Perez. W_Claudio 2-2. L_Dav.Robertson 3-2. Sv_Kela (10). HRs_New York, Gregorius (11), Torres (8), Judge (13), Walker (2). Texas, Guzman (5), Mazara (11).
___
|Los Angeles
|000
|001
|004—5
|9
|0
|Toronto
|001
|110
|001—4
|9
|1
Skaggs, Johnson (6), J.Anderson (8), Parker (9) and Maldonado; A.Sanchez, Axford (6), Oh (6), D.Barnes (7), Loup (7), Tepera (7), Clippard (9), Petricka (9) and R.Martin. W_J.Anderson 1-1. L_Clippard 4-2. Sv_Parker (3). HRs_Toronto, Solarte (11), Travis (2).
___
|Baltimore
|010
|000
|000—
|1
|6
|0
|Chicago
|004
|230
|20x—11
|12
|1
Cobb, Araujo (4), Scott (6), Wright Jr. (8) and Sisco; Covey, Volstad (8), Bummer (9) and Castillo. W_Covey 1-1. L_Cobb 1-6. HRs_Chicago, Engel (1), Rondon (1), Moncada (7).
___
|INTERLEAGUE
|Kansas City
|010
|001
|000
|3—5
|8
|0
|St. Louis
|020
|000
|000
|0—2
|6
|2
Junis, McCarthy (6), Keller (8), Boyer (9), K.Herrera (10) and Butera; Wacha, Tuivailala (7), J.Hicks (8), Norris (9), Cecil (10), Mayers (10) and Pena. W_Boyer 2-0. L_Norris 1-1. Sv_K.Herrera (10). HRs_Kansas City, Perez (8).
___
|San Francisco
|000
|100
|000—1
|6
|2
|Houston
|000
|130
|00x—4
|5
|0
Samardzija, Smith (5), Dyson (7), Gearrin (8) and Hundley; Verlander, Harris (7), Peacock (8), Giles (9) and McCann. W_Verlander 6-2. L_Samardzija 1-3. Sv_Giles (9). HRs_Houston, Springer (10).
___
|Cleveland
|001
|000
|000—1
|9
|0
|Chicago
|000
|000
|000—0
|3
|0
Plutko, A.Miller (7), C.Allen (8) and Gomes; Lester, Edwards (8), Morrow (9) and Contreras. W_Plutko 2-0. L_Lester 4-2. Sv_C.Allen (7).
___
|NATIONAL LEAGUE
|Arizona
|020
|000
|000—2
|4
|2
|Milwaukee
|100
|700
|10x—9
|10
|0
Godley, Salas (4), McFarland (5), Bradley (7), Boxberger (8) and Murphy; Suter, T.Williams (6), Logan (7), Woodruff (8) and Bandy. W_Suter 4-3. L_Godley 4-4. HRs_Arizona, Goldschmidt (6), Murphy (5). Milwaukee, Shaw (12), Saladino (3).
___
|San Diego
|000
|012
|000—3
|7
|0
|Washington
|000
|000
|100—1
|7
|1
Ross, Stammen (7), Hand (8) and Lopez; Fedde, Collins (6), Gott (7), Solis (8), Kelley (9) and Kieboom. W_Ross 4-3. L_Fedde 0-1. Sv_Hand (15). HRs_Washington, Adams (11).
___
|Atlanta
|000
|000
|000—0
|8
|0
|Philadelphia
|001
|110
|01x—4
|8
|0
Gohara, S.Freeman (5), Moylan (6), Carle (7), Biddle (8) and Suzuki; Arrieta, Dominguez (7), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_Arrieta 4-2. L_Gohara 0-1.
___
|Miami
|000
|000
|002—2
|9
|0
|New York
|000
|010
|000—1
|6
|1
Straily, Wittgren (7), Conley (8), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto; deGrom, Lugo (8), Familia (9) and Mesoraco. W_Conley 1-0. L_Familia 2-2. Sv_Ziegler (9). HRs_New York, Nimmo (3).
___
|Pittsburgh
|200
|011
|000
|001—5
|15
|1
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|030
|000—4
|11
|0
Kuhl, E.Santana (7), Feliz (8), F.Vazquez (8), Brault (10), Crick (12) and Cervelli, Diaz; Bailey, Rainey (6), Stephens (8), Hughes (9), Lorenzen (10), Floro (11) and Barnhart. W_Brault 4-1. L_Floro 1-1. Sv_Crick (1). HRs_Pittsburgh, Cervelli (7). Cincinnati, Gennett (9).