BC-BKL--WNBA Glance

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/24 12:00
All Times EDT
EASTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Washington 2 0 1.000
Chicago 2 1 .667 ½
Connecticut 1 0 1.000 ½
Atlanta 1 1 .500 1
New York 0 1 .000
Indiana 0 3 .000
WESTERN CONFERENCE
W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 2 0 1.000
Phoenix 2 1 .667 ½
Minnesota 1 1 .500 1
Seattle 1 1 .500 1
Dallas 1 2 .333
Las Vegas 0 2 .000 2

___

Tuesday's Games

Washington 75, Las Vegas 70

Los Angeles 87, Indiana 70

Wednesday's Games

Atlanta 81, Chicago 63

Minnesota 76, Dallas 68

Seattle 87, Phoenix 71

Thursday's Games

Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m.

Los Angeles at Connecticut, 7 p.m.

Friday's Games

Minnesota at New York, 7:30 p.m.

Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m.<