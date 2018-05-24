UiPath Drives Asia Expansion with New Head of Sales

HONG KONG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--UiPath, the leading enterprise Robotic Process Automation (RPA) software company, has appointed Thomas Chin as vice president of sales for APAC. Based in Hong Kong, Chin will drive sales and distribution for UiPath’s RPA platform throughout Greater China, Australia/New Zealand, South Korea and Southeast Asia, leveraging his sales and marketing experience in both Asia and Silicon Valley.

Chin will oversee the sales and distribution of UiPath in Asia Pacific, maintaining and growing existing clients and expanding into new markets and industries. He will lead UiPath’s growing regional employee base, expected to increase to more than 150 in 2018, to take advantage of the mounting demand for RPA solutions in Asia.

Chin’s appointment follows a sustained period of growth for UiPath globally and in Asia. In the past 12 months, UiPath has added new offices in Japan, China and South Korea, and expanded into Singapore on the heels of the company’s $153 million funding round earlier this year.

“The Asia Pacific region is a huge market for RPA, and we see companies and governments seeking RPA as a solution to improve productivity and drive development,” said Chin. “Asia is a very diverse region, with different countries requiring RPA for different reasons. The more developed markets will leverage RPA to increase productivity and offset the challenges posed by specific regional demographics. Developing nations will use RPA to help firms become more competitive, speeding up development and moving them up the value chain. Others will look to RPA to help achieve their Smart City ambitions. I look forward to working with partners and customers throughout Asia – from Thailand to Singapore, and China to Malaysia – helping them implement, from concept to realization, what is arguably the most sophisticated RPA software platform in the world today.”

Chin joins UiPath from Solarflare Communications based in San Francisco, where he drove sales for the networking solutions provider. His prior track record includes a number of senior sales roles in technology firms in both Asia and the U.S.

“Thomas’ appointment will help UiPath expand our presence in Asia Pacific, specifically into new markets such as China,” says Daniel Dines, CEO and co-founder of UiPath. “His experience in fast-growing tech companies in both the U.S. and Asia will be vital, and he is well placed to develop deep relationships with existing and new partners and customers, in addition to articulating our RPA and Artificial Intelligence (AI) implementations. Asia holds huge promise for UiPath and I look forward to continued growth in the region.”

