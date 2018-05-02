US State Department urged to invite Taiwan's President to Washington DC

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke during a hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives Foreign Affairs Committee on Wednesday, May 23 in Washington D.C. where he discussed issues regarding the current State Department policies and budget.



An interesting exchange between Rep. Steve Chabot and Pompeo regarding Taiwan also took place in which Chabot referred to Taiwan explicitly as a “nation” and also proposed that President Tsai Ing-wen should visit Washington D.C., in accordance with the recently passed Taiwan Travel Act (TTA).



After declaring that Taiwan has been a de-facto independent country for over half a century and calling Taiwan a key ally of the United States, Chabot said he hopes that following the passage of the TTA, that President Tsai might someday address a joint session of Congress, or visit President Trump at the White House.



In his response, Pompeo did not directly express agreement with Chabot’s remarks, but instead emphasized that the Trump administration has a clear understanding of the TTA, and recognizes its importance.



Pompeo also remarked that the administration “understands the direction of travel required by” the TTA, and that the Committee should have “great confidence” that the administration will continue to abide by the urgings of the TTA.



Chabot mentioned that the Foreign Affairs Committee would be sending a letter to encourage U.S. National Security Advisor John Bolton to visit Taiwan in the near future.

There has been some speculation that Bolton might be selected by the administration to attend the upcoming the dedication ceremony for the new complex of the American Institute in Taiwan (AIT), which is planned for June 12.

To view the exchange, see the video below:

