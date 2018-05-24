  1. Home
American League

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/24 10:37
East Division
W L Pct GB
Boston 34 15 .694
New York 31 15 .674
Toronto 23 25 .479 10½
Tampa Bay 22 25 .468 11
Baltimore 15 33 .313 18½
Central Division
W L Pct GB
Cleveland 23 23 .500
Minnesota 21 24 .467
Detroit 21 28 .429
Kansas City 16 33 .327
Chicago 14 31 .311
West Division
W L Pct GB
Houston 32 18 .640
Seattle 28 19 .596
Los Angeles 26 22 .542 5
Oakland 25 23 .521 6
Texas 20 31 .392 12½

Tuesday's Games

Cleveland 10, Chicago Cubs 1

Toronto 5, L.A. Angels 3

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 2

Texas 6, N.Y. Yankees 4

Chicago White Sox 3, Baltimore 2

Minnesota 6, Detroit 0

Houston 11, San Francisco 2

Kansas City 5, St. Louis 1

Seattle 3, Oakland 2, 10 innings

Wednesday's Games

Detroit 4, Minnesota 1

Kansas City 5, St. Louis 2, 10 innings

Houston 4, San Francisco 1

Texas 12, N.Y. Yankees 10

Boston 4, Tampa Bay 1

L.A. Angels at Toronto, 7:07 p.m.

Cleveland at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m.

Baltimore at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.

Seattle at Oakland, 10:05 p.m.

Thursday's Games

L.A. Angels (Tropeano 1-3) at Toronto (Estrada 2-4), 12:37 p.m.

Baltimore (Bundy 2-6) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 3-4), 2:10 p.m.

Seattle (Hernandez 5-3) at Oakland (Lucas 0-0), 3:35 p.m.

Houston (Morton 6-0) at Cleveland (Clevinger 3-1), 6:10 p.m.

Boston (Porcello 6-1) at Tampa Bay (Snell 5-3), 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City (Duffy 1-6) at Texas (Bibens-Dirkx 0-0), 8:05 p.m.

Friday's Games

L.A. Angels at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m.

Toronto at Philadelphia, 7:05 p.m.

Atlanta at Boston, 7:10 p.m.

Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 7:10 p.m.

Chicago White Sox at Detroit, 7:10 p.m.

Houston at Cleveland, 7:10 p.m.

Kansas City at Texas, 8:05 p.m.

Arizona at Oakland, 9:35 p.m.

Minnesota at Seattle, 10:10 p.m.