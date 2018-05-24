Taiwan's Innolux has axed 70,000 jobs in shift towards automation since 2010

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) - Over the course of a years-long automation initiative, Taiwan's leading LCD panel maker Innolux was reportedly set to begin a second wave of layoffs featuring high-level executives soon, but on Thursday, it was reported that they "voluntarily" left their positions, rather than being forced out as rumored.

Managers who left the company include a TV business sales manager, Hong Mao-sheng (洪茂盛), the deputy product manager Chung Chao-chun (鍾朝鈞), and a product development director.

Innolux honorary chairman Tuan Hsing-chien (段行建) earlier this year told media that the company started the automation initiative in 2007, and as a result the number of employees declined from around 130,000 in 2010, to just over 60,000 in 2017. Tuan forecast that approximately 65-75 percent of its production line would be automated to cut manufacturing costs to competitive levels.

According to the company's annual reports, its headcount was 93,840 in 2013, 91,232 in 2014, 80,645 in 2015, 65,531 in 2016, and 66,107 for its last report issued on April 30, 2017.

Tuan said that automation is a good thing for existing employees, noting that the dorms have become more spacious, as each is now shared by two employees, down from eight before automation. Tuan added that thanks to automation, less employees are now needed during big holidays.