Wednesday's Major League Linescores

By The Associated Press,Associated Press
2018/05/24 10:16
AMERICAN LEAGUE
Detroit 100 200 001—4 10 0
Minnesota 100 000 000—1 5 0

Fulmer, Coleman (6), Jimenez (8), Greene (9) and Greiner; Gibson, Hildenberger (7), Rogers (8), Pressly (9) and Wilson. W_Fulmer 2-3. L_Gibson 1-3. Sv_Greene (11). HRs_Detroit, Goodrum (5).

___

INTERLEAGUE
Kansas City 010 001 000 3—5 8 0
St. Louis 020 000 000 0—2 6 2
(10 innings)

Junis, McCarthy (6), Keller (8), Boyer (9), K.Herrera (10) and Butera; Wacha, Tuivailala (7), Jor.Hicks (8), Norris (9), Cecil (10), Mayers (10) and Pena. W_Boyer 2-0. L_Norris 1-1. Sv_K.Herrera (10). HRs_Kansas City, Perez (8).

___

San Francisco 000 100 000—1 6 2
Houston 000 130 00x—4 5 0

Samardzija, Smith (5), Dyson (7), Gearrin (8) and Hundley; Verlander, Harris (7), Peacock (8), Giles (9) and McCann. W_Verlander 6-2. L_Samardzija 1-3. Sv_Giles (9). HRs_Houston, Springer (10).

___

NATIONAL LEAGUE
Arizona 020 000 000—2 4 2
Milwaukee 100 700 10x—9 10 0

Godley, Salas (4), McFarland (5), Bradley (7), Boxberger (8) and Murphy; Suter, T.Williams (6), Logan (7), Woodruff (8) and Bandy. W_Suter 4-3. L_Godley 4-4. HRs_Arizona, Goldschmidt (6), Murphy (5). Milwaukee, Shaw (12), Saladino (3).

___

San Diego 000 012 000—3 7 0
Washington 000 000 100—1 7 1

Ross, Stammen (7), Hand (8) and Lopez; Fedde, Collins (6), Gott (7), Solis (8), Kelley (9) and Kieboom. W_Ross 4-3. L_Fedde 0-1. Sv_Hand (15). HRs_Washington, Adams (11).

___

Atlanta 000 000 000—0 8 0
Philadelphia 001 110 01x—4 8 0

Gohara, S.Freeman (5), Moylan (6), Carle (7), Biddle (8) and Suzuki; Arrieta, Dominguez (7), Neris (9) and Alfaro. W_Arrieta 4-2. L_Gohara 0-1.

___

Miami 000 000 002—2 9 0
New York 000 010 000—1 6 1

Straily, Wittgren (7), Conley (8), Ziegler (9) and Realmuto; deGrom, Lugo (8), Familia (9) and Mesoraco. W_Conley 1-0. L_Familia 2-2. Sv_Ziegler (9). HRs_New York, Nimmo (3).