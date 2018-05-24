Rabobank Indonesia and Moody’s Analytics Announce Collaboration on Credit Assessment Training

JAKARTA, Indonesia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 23, 2018--Rabobank Indonesia and Moody’s Analytics are pleased to announce a collaboration to develop the credit assessment skills of Rabobank Indonesia staff through the Moody’s Analytics Credit Coach program. Rabobank Indonesia’s branch managers and commercial lending staff will participate in the program.

Rabobank Indonesia provides banking services to corporate, commercial and small and mid-sized enterprise (SME) clients and is focused on the food and agribusiness sector. Moody’s Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody’s Corporation which provides financial intelligence and analytical tools that support the growth, efficiency, and risk management objectives of clients.

“Rabobank Indonesia is highly focused on business growth and quality. It is a priority of the Bank to ensure that staff continue to develop their skills in sourcing, appraising, and monitoring loans. We believe that Moody’s Analytics will be able to expose the Rabobank team to the best practices,” said Jos Luhukay, President Director of Rabobank Indonesia. “Instilling and following excellent lending practices and focusing on food and agribusiness is key for the Bank in enacting its vision to contribute to national food security and self-reliance.”

The Moody’s Analytics Credit Coach solution diagnoses skill gaps by evaluating each banker’s responses to a series of questions related to a real-life lending scenario. Based on the results, the system uses smart algorithms to prescribe a personalized learning path to help the banker achieve proficiency in areas that require further reinforcement. This individualized approach helps employees optimize their learning investment by focusing on the concepts they need to strengthen.

“We are honored to collaborate with Rabobank to enhance the skills of their lending staff and advance their mission to support the food and agribusiness sectors in Indonesia,” said Ari Lehavi, Moody’s Analytics Executive Director for Learning Solutions.

About Moody’s Analytics

Moody’s Analytics provides financial intelligence and analytical tools supporting our clients’ growth, efficiency and risk management objectives. The combination of our unparalleled expertise in risk, expansive information resources, and innovative application of technology helps today’s business leaders confidently navigate an evolving marketplace. We are recognized for our industry-leading solutions, comprising research, data, software and professional services, assembled to deliver a seamless customer experience. Thousands of organizations worldwide have made us their trusted partner because of our uncompromising commitment to quality, client service, and integrity.

Moody's Analytics is a subsidiary of Moody's Corporation (NYSE:MCO). MCO reported revenue of $4.2 billion in 2017, employs approximately 11,900 people worldwide and maintains a presence in 41 countries. Further information about Moody’s Analytics is available at www.moodysanalytics.com.

About Rabobank Indonesia

PT Bank Rabobank International Indonesia, also known as Rabobank Indonesia, commenced operations in 1990, providing corporate, commercial and SME services across a network of 33 branches in Java, Sumatra, Kalimantan and Sulawesi regions. Rabobank Indonesia is a subsidiary of Rabobank International which has its headquarters in Utrecht, Netherlands. Rabobank Indonesia has a profound understanding of the food and agribusiness factor, and continues to expand its client base in this sector. Please click www.rabobank.co.id for more information about Rabobank Indonesia.

