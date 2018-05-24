Orioles slugger Trumbo is day-to-day with sore right knee

CHICAGO (AP) — Baltimore Orioles slugger Mark Trumbo was unavailable against the Chicago White Sox on Wednesday night because of a sore right knee.

Manager Buck Showalter said Trumbo suffered the injury sliding into second base on Tuesday night, when the outfielder went 4 for 4 with two doubles in a 3-2 loss to Chicago. Trumbo, who led the American League with 47 homers in 2016, is day-to-day and was not available to DH or play the field on Wednesday, Showalter said.

"Got back to the room last night, starting to feel sore, starting to get some puffiness to it," Showalter said. "But we'll see how it is tomorrow."

Trumbo is batting .309 with two homers and eight RBIs through 20 games. He made his season debut on May 1 after recovering from a right quadriceps strain.

When asked about the injury, Trumbo said, "I'll let Buck talk about it."