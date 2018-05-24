Forecasters predict Central Pacific could see 6 hurricanes

HONOLULU (AP) — Forecasters say the Central Pacific could see anywhere from three to six hurricanes this year.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Central Pacific Hurricane Center released its prediction Wednesday for the next six months.

That would be an increase over the two named storms last year. An average season generally sees three to five hurricanes.

Forecasters say it's likely to be normal or a bit busier than normal this year.

However, if weak El Nino conditions develop during the hurricane seasons, forecasters say the number of hurricanes could be closer to five or six named storms.